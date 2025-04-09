RJ Harvey NFL Draft Interview: Role Model

UCF running back RJ Harvey is among the more productive ball carriers in the 2025 NFL Draft. Harvey rushed for an astounding 1,577 yards and 22 touchdowns this past campaign, the fourth-most ground scores in the FBS. He leaves the Knights with a program-record 48 touchdowns, as one of the most decorated players in UCF history.

Harvey recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Harvey discussed making history at UCF, his incredible performance at the NFL Combine, becoming a higher-volume pass catcher at the next level, his upcoming pre-draft visits, and more.

JM: You rushed for a career-high 1,577 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns, fourth-most in the FBS. You found a way to improve from a phenomenal 2023 season (1,416 yards, 16 TDs). How big was it for you to continue building on that 2023 season? You had an even better 2024!

RJ Harvey: I feel like that 2023 season was my breakout year. It was my first season as a full-time starter. In 2024, I just wanted to continue to improve my game. After 2023, I was debating whether or not to enter last year’s draft. I was eligible to do so.

I prayed about it. I spoke to my family about it. I came to the conclusion that returning to UCF for the 2024 season was my best option. I knew that in order for me to get where I am today, I needed to have another big season. I did that. I put the work in. I kept my head down and stayed humble.

I had a great season in 2024.

JM: You leave UCF with a program-record 48 touchdowns. What does that mean to you, and what do you think it is about your game that allows you to find the end zone so consistently?

RJ Harvey: I hold the record for the most touchdowns at UCF in program history. That’s big time! (laughs). I give all thanks to the coaching staff. That record is a testament to the hard work I was willing to put in. My teammates trusted me. I left a legacy at UCF.

I have great vision. I’m very patient at the line of scrimmage. I understand how to follow my blocks. I’m also very explosive. In my mind, I want to score every time I touch the ball. That mindset is what led to the touchdown production.

I’m comfortable executing every run scheme in the playbook. My mindset is to go score.

JM: It was obvious on tape. You were fantastic at the NFL Combine as well. You ran a 4.40, fourth-best among RBs. You also leaped a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot-7 broad jump. You must have been satisfied with the performance?

RJ Harvey: I was definitely satisfied with my performance. I hit my goal in the vertical jump (38 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-7). My 40-yard dash time, a lot of scouts and even analysts thought I was going to run slower than 4.40.

For some reason, they thought I was slow. I proved them wrong. When I was training for the NFL Combine, I was running in the 4.3s. I was actually a little disappointed I hit a 4.40 flat. It is what it is. I still think I displayed my speed and explosiveness.

JM: You quieted a lot of critics at the NFL Combine. How would you describe your traits and abilities as a running back? Is RJ Harvey a power runner in a phone booth, or agile in space?

RJ Harvey: I feel like I can be agile in space, but I can be powerful as well. I can make a big play in the open field by making somebody miss, but I can also run right through a defender’s face. I’m very versatile. I can do anything in the backfield.

JM: You've been involved in the passing game, but do you think there's some untapped potential for you?

RJ Harvey: Yeah, definitely. I wish I was more involved in the passing game at UCF. It is what it is. At the NFL Combine and the Senior Bowl, one of my main focuses was to show NFL coaches that I’m able to catch the ball out of the backfield. I proved that.

Whatever team drafts me, I’m going to put my best foot forward to do whatever they need me to do. I want to do what’s best for the team while showing I can be a third-down back who can catch passes out of the backfield.

JM: What was your favorite play to run in the playbook? Something you got excited about in the huddle?

RJ Harvey: I love it when we call a draw play. There’s this one draw play in our playbook that was my favorite. My longest run on that play was against Oklahoma [in 2023]. I took it for like 60 yards.

I also loved running those wheel routes in the passing game. I caught a few touchdowns running those wheel routes. The one against Colorado and TCU this past season, those were big plays.

JM: I love that you went with a draw play. Have you met with any NFL teams throughout this process, whether you have upcoming visits, workouts, or virtual meetings?

RJ Harvey: I’ve met with pretty much every team in the league between the NFL Combine and Senior Bowl. I’m also doing a bunch of Zoom meetings as well. I had virtual meetings with the Seahawks and Titans, and a bunch of others. I’m also visiting Baltimore, Carolina, and Pittsburgh soon.

JM: There’s a ton of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. This conversation has highlighted why RJ Harvey is a three-down back at the next level. What kind of impact are you going to make?

RJ Harvey: I’m definitely going to make a strong impact as soon as I get to the league. I want to get on the field right away. I’m willing to do whatever I can. I can even contribute on special teams.

My goal is to be a starting NFL running back. I want to prove I’m the best running back in this draft class. I’m going to go hard and do what I can do to help the team win.