Mocking The Mock Draft: Best And Worst Picks Of Sanchez 7.0

The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez recently released his latest 2025 NFL mock draft via the newly relaunched Mock Draft Machine (MDM). Our Draft Network Top 100 prospect rankings have served as a reference point for his analysis and decisions. It’s mock draft season here at The Draft Network, with weekly iterations dropping every Sunday evening.

I’ve been selected to dissect Sanchez’s mock draft. I've identified my favorite selections, scheme fits, and the best prospect not selected. I also have some question marks. Let’s dive into The Draft Network’s latest 2025 NFL mock draft.

Favorite Pick: Tyler Warren, TE, Denver Broncos (No. 20 overall)

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren is a top-10 prospect in the draft. He plays a non-premium position, however, which always carries the risk of sliding later than he should. The Denver Broncos would be thrilled if an elite pass-catcher were available at No. 20 overall. This Broncos offseason has been about surrounding sophomore franchise quarterback Bo Nix with talent. Warren's route-running prowess and yards-after-catch ability would fit nicely in Sean Payton's offense.

Biggest Question Mark: Jalen Milroe, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21 overall)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe recently accepted an invitation to attend the NFL draft in person. That strongly suggests the Crimson Tide signal-caller believes he possesses a legitimate shot to hear his name called during the opening round. The Pittsburgh Steelers have shown consistent interest in Milroe, with head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan having dinner with him the evening before Pro Day. If the Steelers select him at No. 21 overall, it will be one of the major storylines of round one.

Best Scheme Fit: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Atlanta Falcons (No. 15 overall)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris desperately needs a front-seven defender capable of making plays behind the line of scrimmage. Personnel was an issue for Morris’ Falcons last season as they recorded the second-fewest sacks (31) in the league. Jihaad Campbell is an athletic and flexible defender who would rush the passer, stop the run, and drop in coverage in Atlanta.

Best Value: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 32 overall)

The Philadelphia Eagles can't keep getting away with this! Tennessee Volunteers EDGE James Pearce Jr. is a bonafide first-round talent who is sliding in mock drafts due to supposed character concerns. That didn't prevent Eagles general manager Howie Roseman from drafting Jalen Carter a few years ago. That decision turned out swimmingly. Pearce Jr. is an athletic pass rusher with first-step speed and explosiveness. He'd quickly replace this offseason's departing defensive ends (Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham).

Best Player Not Selected: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri