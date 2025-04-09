LeQuint Allen Jr. NFL Draft Interview: Ready To Be Great

Syracuse running back LeQuint Allen is a dynamic three-down player in the 2025 NFL Draft. A versatile runner and pass catcher, Allen was an outstanding multi-use producer for the Orange. In 2024, he totaled more than 1,500 yards as a runner and receiver. That versatility has NFL scouts drooling over his potential.

Allen recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Allen discussed leaving a legacy behind at Syracuse, his background as a baseball player, his versatile three-down skill set, his performance at Pro Day, and more.

JM: You leave Syracuse having strung together consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. What do you think it is about your game that allowed you to be so consistent?

LeQuint Allen: I showed up every day with the same mentality. I was always ready to put the work in. I’m always wanting to learn and get better. I love making my teammates better as well. I’m relentless in pursuit of improvement. I aim to take advantage of every opportunity at my disposal.

I always show up. It’s all about doing my one of 11.

JM: You scored 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024 as opposed to nine in 2023. What do you think led to the frequent endzone success this past season?

LeQuint Allen: I did a better job diving into the film. I was a smarter football player in 2024. I understood more about the defenses we played against, certain linebackers, and what their assignments were.

I dove deep into our playbook. Improving my football IQ made my job easier. Once game time arrived, I was more comfortable and it allowed me to play faster.

JM: You leave Syracuse with the fifth-most touchdowns (32) in program history. You left a legacy behind.

LeQuint Allen: When I committed to Syracuse, I familiarized myself with the program’s rich history of running backs. I understood the program. I wanted to add my name to their history books. I think I did a great job being a leader and setting an example.

Syracuse is always going to be family. I’ll forever remain a member of our community. I appreciate Syracuse for giving me an opportunity to play for them.

JM: You’ll forever be remembered at Syracuse. Here’s something interesting. You were also a phenomenal baseball player. How do you think those skills translate to playing running back?

LeQuint Allen: It definitely translates to my ability to catch the football and my hand-eye coordination. I played as an outfielder in baseball so I’m used to having to track the ball. Playing baseball my entire life made my full-time transition to football easier.

The skills I learned in baseball definitely translate to catching the football.

JM: They definitely do. Speaking of, you rank first in program history in catches and receiving yards. Talk to me about being so comfortable in the passing game. You're a three-down back at the next level.

LeQuint Allen: I learned the skills required to be a wide receiver growing up. I was never hyper-focused on just being a running back. I played some receiver during seven-on-seven. I was on a really good team. Coach wouldn’t let us play if we dropped the ball (laughs).

I really honed in on my ability to catch the football. I’ve continued to do that throughout my career. I’ve always developed the receiving side of my skill set.

JM: You’re so effective in the passing game. You were also incredible at Pro Day. You looked so smooth during drills. You must have felt like you took advantage of the opportunity?

LeQuint Allen: I was smooth while running drills at Pro Day. I aligned outside and ran a couple slants. I lined up in the slot as well. I wanted to showcase my versatility in front of the scouts. I was taking advantage of the opportunity at Pro Day.

JM: You did just that. What was your favorite play to run in the playbook this past season? Something that got you excited in the huddle.

LeQuint Allen: I would probably say counter or gap scheme. I love the way those blocks are set up and how I’m supposed to execute the assignment.

JM: If you could sit down with one running back at the next level to pick their brain, who would you choose and why?

LeQuint Allen: I would probably say Saquon Barkley. Watching him thrive this past season was special. I think I have a similar work ethic to him. I’d love to discuss his preparation and approach to the game.

JM: We've appreciated your time today. This has been great. What kind of impact is LeQuint Allen going to make at the next level?

LeQuint Allen: I’m definitely going to make a huge impact. I’m capable of executing whatever my team needs of me. I can play at running back, receiver, and on special teams. I can help in every phase.