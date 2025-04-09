Ethan Garbers NFL Draft Interview: Winner & Motivator

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers played his best football during the 2024 season. Garbers threw for career highs in yards (2,727) and touchdowns (16). He played for NFL-level coaches in Chip Kelly and Eric Bienemy, who appropriately prepared him for the next level.

Garbers recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Garbers discussed learning lessons from the impressive coaching staff at UCLA, the responsibilities he held at the line of scrimmage, which teams he’s met with throughout the pre-draft process, and more.

JM: I thought you played your best football this past season. You threw for career highs in yards (2,727) and touchdowns (16). What changed for you in 2024?

Ethan Garbers: We had a new coaching staff. I think everything just started clicking for me this past season. It was my last year of college football. I had a ton of experience. I’ve been through everything there is to go through.

It clicked for me. I finally put it all together.

JM: I thought that happened for you in a major way. From Chip Kelly to Eric Bienemy, you've had some fantastic coaches throughout your career. What did you learn from those guys?

Ethan Garbers: Coach Kelly was great. He taught me a lot about playing the quarterback position and how to carry myself as the quarterback, the leader of the team. I developed an outstanding relationship with coach Kelly. I’m super thankful for him.

Coach EB [Bienemy] taught me a lot about both offenses and defenses. He improved my overall knowledge of the game. I was thankful for having those two coaches at my disposal. It was a great experience.

JM: Because those are pro-style coaches, what sort of responsibilities did you have at the line of scrimmage? How much did they put on your plate?

Ethan Garbers: I was in charge of all the protections throughout the 2024 season. I wasn’t as involved in the run game, but I had a good understanding of everything we were doing on that side. Protections were all on me. We had certain leverages on certain receivers as well. I had the freedom to change routes.

I had a lot of freedom this past season. Coach Bienemy and I worked very well together. We had a good plan during the week. We always prepared appropriately. It showed on Saturdays.

JM: So as a quarterback who had flexibility and freedom on offense, how did you balance taking a shot with taking what the defense gives you?

Ethan Garbers: There’s a fine line. You want to get positive yardage on every single play. Throwing the ball away and admitting defeat on a play isn’t the worst thing in the world either. You’re always trying to walk that fine line as a quarterback.

I’m big on trying to get the ball out quick, trying to get the ball out early. There’s nothing wrong with dinking and dunking here and there. When the game called for a shot play, I was aware and excited about taking a shot down the field. I was willing to take those shots.

JM: I love that. How would you describe your overall skill set as a quarterback?

Ethan Garbers: You’re going to get a smart quarterback who gets the ball out quick. I have deceptive athleticism. I have great feet. I can get out of the pocket and cover all aspects of the field. I don’t mind attacking tight man coverage.

JM: You’ve been going through the NFL pre-draft process. What do you think you’ve proven to scouts?

Ethan Garbers: I think I’ve proven I belong in this league. I’m here to stay. I believe I’ve showcased the ability to throw the ball with the best of them. I can get out there and take advantage of my opportunity. That’s what I’ve done my entire career. I plan on continuing to do that at the next level.

JM: I love that. Have you met with any teams throughout this process?

Ethan Garbers: I met with the Miami Dolphins a few weeks ago. I was at the Los Angeles Chargers’ facility for this local day thing. I’m also going to the Las Vegas Raiders in April.

JM: Those are some awesome opportunities. If you could sit down and pick the brain of any NFL quarterback, who would you choose and why?

Ethan Garbers: I would go with Matthew Stafford. He’s played the position at such a high level in the league for a long time. He’s had such an impressive career. I really enjoy watching him play the position. I think his footwork separates him from everybody else.

I love his pocket presence as well. I love his game. I would love the opportunity to pick his brain and talk some ball with him.

JM: That’s a phenomenal choice. We've appreciated your time today. What kind of impact is Ethan Garbers going to make at the next level?