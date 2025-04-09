David Walker NFL Draft Interview: Staying True To Self

Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker is among the most dynamic pass rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft. Walker produced 10.5 sacks for the Bears this past season and 31.5 overall in three campaigns. Few pass-rushing prospects can claim that sort of productivity.

Walker recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Walker discussed his pass-rushing production and arsenal, defending the run, his experience at the NFL Combine, and so much more.

JM: You recently participated at the NFL Combine. That’s every kid’s dream growing up. What was that overall experience like?

David Walker: It was a surreal moment. Like you said, it’s every kid’s dream growing up. I grew up watching the NFL Combine on television. To participate in this year’s event, it was truly an awesome experience.

JM: You posted solid results across the board with a 35-inch vertical and 4.39 short shuttle, to name a few. Those drills are usually very indicative of next-level success. You must have been thrilled with the performance.

David Walker: I was very happy with what I did. I expected to do well. Our training staff back in Arizona, they helped me execute at a high level. We spent months preparing for the NFL Combine.

JM: You're among the most consistent pass rushers in this class with 31 sacks over the past three seasons. What do you think it is about your approach that led to such consistent results?

David Walker: I’m constantly working. My position coach at Central Arkansas and I, we’re constantly working on my craft, consistently working on areas I need to get better in. I’m always working to refine my game. We continued to hone in on that, knowing it was my last season at Central Arkansas. We pounded that home. The results spoke for themselves.

JM: I'm really excited to discuss your pass-rush arsenal with you. You don't record 31 sacks in three years without having a special set of moves. What do you consider to be your go-to moves and counters as a pass rusher?

David Walker: I love the double swipe. I love getting on an offensive tackle and swiping his hands away. I’m a good convert speed-to-power inside guy. It really depends on the opponent. I can execute something on the fly while I’m rushing. It’s all about reacting.

JM: Did you find tackles tend to overset you and respect your speed off the edge? You’ve developed that inside move.

David Walker: Our coaching staff always prepared us for that. Prepare to counter back inside. We had to know our opponents and what they liked to do. We worked on those opportunities throughout the week.

JM: You also had 55-65 tackles every season. You were a strong defender in the run game. Do you feel like you're a three-down linemen at the next level?

David Walker: 100% I do. I really believe in my ability to stop the run. I’m excited to showcase that as scouts compare me to anyone else coming out in this draft.

JM: Did you interview with any teams formally at the NFL Combine, and do you have any team visits coming up?

David Walker: I had formal interviews with the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the NFL Combine. I have some Zoom visits coming up. I met with the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles virtually. We’re sorting through my private visit schedule as well.

JM: There’s a lot of interest in you and it’s easy to see why. If there are any questions you're answering throughout this process, it's about your size or small-school competition. How are you handling those questions?

David Walker: It really doesn’t matter to me. Football is football at the end of the day. We all put our pads on the same way. There’ll be a better opponent in front of every prospect who makes it to the NFL. I feel like my skill set translates.

Us standout FCS prospects, we’re just as talented. we just don’t get as much notoriety as the FBS. To me, it’s still football. My tape tells a story.

JM: It sure does. We've appreciated your time today. In closing, when a team uses an early pick on David Walker, what kinda guy are they getting?

David Walker: I’m going to put my head down and go to work. I glorify God in everything I do. I appreciate the talents and abilities I’ve been blessed with. I’m excited to showcase that at the next level.