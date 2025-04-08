Mason Taylor's 3 Best NFL Draft Fits

While much of the attention at the tight end position has centered around Michigan’s Colston Loveland and Penn State’s Tyler Warren, LSU’s Mason Taylor has arguably been the belle of the ball when it comes to buzzworthy names since festivities wrapped up at the NFL Combine a month or so ago. Taylor is the Tigers’ all-time leader in receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,308) among tight ends (in just three seasons).
Below are three potential fits for Taylor—don’t be surprised if his name is called on night one.
Los Angeles Chargers
Playoffs are the expectation for the Chargers, and Taylor’s addition would further boost an offense with young playmakers already under contract. Veterans Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly are expected to have a role this fall, but Taylor is in a class of his own when idealizing a seam-stretching weapon for QB Justin Herbert to target. The interest has been there in the pre-draft process.
The Los Angeles Chargers are hosting LSU TE Mason Taylor for a 30 visit today, source said.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 3, 2025
One of the premier TEs in the class and a player who has Day 1 buzz across the league.
New Orleans Saints
The tea leaves are all there in keeping Taylor home. Well, home in relation to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where Taylor hung his hat the last three years. There’s a need at the position, new HC Kellen Moore has constantly featured TEs in his offense, and the organization also hosted him for a pre-draft visit just two weeks ago.
The New Orleans Saints are hosting LSU TE Mason Taylor for a visit today, source said.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 29, 2025
One of the premier TEs in the class.
New York Jets
How many years have the Jets tried to make it work with Jeremy Ruckert? It’s been an exhausting process. Bottom line is that more pop is needed at the position. With QB Justin Fields now in the fold, adding more weapons for the young and talented signal-caller will only help things. If the Jets ever want to work back to relevancy in a division that is improving around them, adding players like Taylor would be a good start for first-year GM Darren Mougey.