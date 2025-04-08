Mason Taylor's 3 Best NFL Draft Fits

While much of the attention at the tight end position has centered around Michigan’s Colston Loveland and Penn State’s Tyler Warren, LSU’s Mason Taylor has arguably been the belle of the ball when it comes to buzzworthy names since festivities wrapped up at the NFL Combine a month or so ago. Taylor is the Tigers’ all-time leader in receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,308) among tight ends (in just three seasons).

Below are three potential fits for Taylor—don’t be surprised if his name is called on night one.

Los Angeles Chargers

Playoffs are the expectation for the Chargers, and Taylor’s addition would further boost an offense with young playmakers already under contract. Veterans Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly are expected to have a role this fall, but Taylor is in a class of his own when idealizing a seam-stretching weapon for QB Justin Herbert to target. The interest has been there in the pre-draft process.

New Orleans Saints

The tea leaves are all there in keeping Taylor home. Well, home in relation to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where Taylor hung his hat the last three years. There’s a need at the position, new HC Kellen Moore has constantly featured TEs in his offense, and the organization also hosted him for a pre-draft visit just two weeks ago.

New York Jets