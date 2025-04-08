Mason Taylor's 3 Best NFL Draft Fits (2025 NFL Draft)
2025 NFL Draft

Mason Taylor's 3 Best NFL Draft Fits

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
author image
by Ryan Fowler
Apr 8, 2025 5:44 pm

While much of the attention at the tight end position has centered around Michigan’s Colston Loveland and Penn State’s Tyler Warren, LSU’s Mason Taylor has arguably been the belle of the ball when it comes to buzzworthy names since festivities wrapped up at the NFL Combine a month or so ago. Taylor is the Tigers’ all-time leader in receptions (129) and receiving yards (1,308) among tight ends (in just three seasons).

Below are three potential fits for Taylor—don’t be surprised if his name is called on night one.

Los Angeles Chargers

Playoffs are the expectation for the Chargers, and Taylor’s addition would further boost an offense with young playmakers already under contract. Veterans Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly are expected to have a role this fall, but Taylor is in a class of his own when idealizing a seam-stretching weapon for QB Justin Herbert to target. The interest has been there in the pre-draft process.

New Orleans Saints

The tea leaves are all there in keeping Taylor home. Well, home in relation to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where Taylor hung his hat the last three years. There’s a need at the position, new HC Kellen Moore has constantly featured TEs in his offense, and the organization also hosted him for a pre-draft visit just two weeks ago.

New York Jets

How many years have the Jets tried to make it work with Jeremy Ruckert? It’s been an exhausting process. Bottom line is that more pop is needed at the position. With QB Justin Fields now in the fold, adding more weapons for the young and talented signal-caller will only help things. If the Jets ever want to work back to relevancy in a division that is improving around them, adding players like Taylor would be a good start for first-year GM Darren Mougey.

0 comments
author imageRyan Fowler
Loading...
0
Show comments for this article
Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025 The Draft Network