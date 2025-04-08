Atlanta Falcons 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April

The Atlanta Falcons are entering the 2025 NFL Draft needing to address their defense. The team parted ways with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett earlier this offseason. Raheem Morris’ first-year defense posted a second-worst 31.0 sacks in 2024. No Falcons defender had more than six sacks.

On offense, there is a stellar supporting cast around hopeful franchise quarterback Michael Penix Jr. General manager Terry Fontenot is only equipped with five selections, meaning he’ll have to be efficient with his selections. We’ve completed a seven-round Falcons mock draft using our brand-new Mock Draft Machine.

Round 1 (No. 15 overall): Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku has aced the pre-draft process. The Eagles standout recorded 16.5 sacks this past season, second-most among any D-I defender. Ezeiruaku then went to the NFL Combine and continued improving his pre-draft stock by running the fastest three-cone (6.94) and short shuttle (4.19) of any pass rusher in attendance. Athleticism and bend are present for the front-versatile prospect who would play a substantial role for the Falcons next season.

Round 2 (No. 46 overall): Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Jarrett's departure has created a sizable hole on the interior defensive line as well. Last year's second-round pick, Ruke Orhorhoro, was inconsistent as a rookie, recording zero sacks and just six quarterback pressures in limited action. The Falcons can't fully rely on Orhorhoro to take a developmental step forward, meaning they need to add another draft pick to the mix. Derrick Harmon is an intentional mover who consistently disrupts the backfield. Harmon projects as a three-down defender.

Round 4 (No. 118 overall): Seth McLaughlin, OC, Ohio State

Starting center Drew Dalman signed a deal worth $40 million in free agency, leaving Ryan Neuzil as his replacement. Neuzil saw considerable action in 2024. He was inconsistent and was also whistled for seven penalties. The Falcons should at least add competition. Ohio State's Seth McLaughlin suffered a season-ending ACL injury in 2024, but should be ready to return at some point during his rookie campaign. With a fringe starter on the roster, the Falcons could afford to be patient with McLaughlin's recovery.

Round 7 (No. 218 overall): Alijah Huzzie, CB, North Carolina

Better depth at cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell is a need. Dee Alford is the nickel, and Mike Hughes was re-signed despite his up-and-down performance last season. Alijah Huzzie was a standout performer at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl. Huzzie may be a full-time nickel due to size deficiencies, but his man-coverage ability and footwork allow him to be competitive in coverage, qualities Morris appreciates at the position.

Round 7 (No. 242 overall): Arian Smith, WR, Georgia