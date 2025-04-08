Andrew Mukuba NFL Draft Interview: Productive and Impactful

Texas safety Andrew Mukuba enters the 2025 NFL Draft after enjoying the best season of his career for his hometown program. A Clemson transfer, Mukuba recorded a career-high 69 tackles and five interceptions. He showcased the versatile ability to play both near the line of scrimmage and as a deep safety.

Mukuba recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Mukuba discussed transferring from Clemson to Texas, coming to America from Zimbabwe, playing a versatile role, his team meetings and workouts, and more.

JM: You immigrated to America from Zimbabwe at nine years old. What lessons did you learn from watching your family make that tough journey and sacrifice?

Andrew Mukuba: I definitely learned lessons about hard work, sacrifice, and commitment. My family found a way to make a way no matter what. No matter the situation we found ourselves in, there was always a solution. There’s good in everything. That was probably the main lesson I learned.

JM: Do you remember experiencing any culture shock when you first arrived in America? You settled in Austin, Texas. It’s obviously very different from Zimbabwe.

Andrew Mukuba: I didn’t necessarily experience any culture shock. Some things were definitely new to me, but I also saw a bunch of things I expected to see when we first got here. I feel like I knew what to expect. It was an easy transition. There was no culture shock.

The food was a little different and surprising. I love the food though to be honest with you (laughs). I was ready to try something new. The food was amazing.

JM: It's funny, you had an offer to stay at home and play for the Texas Longhorns, but you chose to attend Clemson instead. You entered the portal and played your final season at home in Texas. Did you feel like destiny brought you back home? It was definitely a full circle moment.

Andrew Mukuba: It definitely felt like destiny. I went through my process and I knew it was a great opportunity to come back home once I entered the portal. Coach Steve Sarkisian gave me an opportunity to come back and play for my hometown program.

That was always a dream of mine. I got the full support of my family and friends. It was an honor to wear that Burnt Orange. Not too many people can say they played for the hometown team. It was destiny, but I chose to come back home and finish things the right way.

JM: You had your best season at home, recording a career-high 69 tackles and five interceptions. What changed for you on the field in 2024, leading to your best performance?

Andrew Mukuba: I was just put in better situations to showcase what I could really do. I got back to playing that true safety position. I was able to read and react, to rely on my instincts. It helped me make plays on the ball.

JM: Instincts are obviously a big part of your game. That's where the five interceptions came from. The ball wasn't bouncing your way at Clemson. Takeaways came in bunches for you at Texas. Why was that?

Andrew Mukuba: That was mostly scheme related, where I was playing at the time [at Clemson]. I spent the majority of my reps playing the nickel spot. I was in the slot playing man coverage.

I feel like I was one of the best defenders playing the nickel at that time. It gave me less opportunities to make plays on the ball though. At Texas, I was playing in the deep part of the field. I was diagnosing how offenses were trying to attack us.

There were a lot of ways for me to float around, find the ball and be effective. I made plays.

JM: You’ve done both. Is that your best role at the next level, playing in the deep portions? Or are you better suited to play closer to the line of scrimmage?

Andrew Mukuba: I’ve shown that I can do both. I can’t really choose. I can do both at a very high level. My team will end up choosing.

JM: You also love to come downhill and tackle. You're a heat-seeking missile in the run game. Not every safety loves to initiate that contact, but that's definitely not a problem for you.

Andrew Mukuba: That’s just my mindset, how I go about the game and how I play the position. You have to be fearless out there. Every opportunity I get to hit somebody, I try to do it as hard as I can (laughs). I play the game without fear. That’s what it is with me. I don’t play with fear.

I fly around and have fun. I hit people.

JM: You do that at a high level. Did you have any formal interviews at the NFL Combine, and do you have any team visits coming up?

Andrew Mukuba: I had about eight formal interviews at the NFL Combine. I’ve been meeting with teams via Zoom these last few weeks as well. I have a few workouts as well. I have workouts with the Bills. I had formals with the Eagles, Texans, Bears, Lions, Rams, Falcons, and a few others.

JM: There’s so much interest in you and it’s easy to see why. We've appreciated your time today. What kinda impact is Andrew Mukuba going to make at the next level?

Andrew Mukuba: You’re going to get a consistent player on a daily basis. I’m going to be productive and impactful. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help the defense and special teams.