Seahawks 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April Edition

The Seattle Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions. They put together a fantastic season on both sides of the ball to claim their second Lombardi Trophy. Now, it’s about going for a repeat.

Seattle has the No. 32 overall pick and four in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those limited number of picks to add to their roster and try for a repeat. We’ve conducted a seven-round Seahawks mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Seahawks 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 32 overall): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Only Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe, and Nehemiah Pritchett are under contract at cornerback for Seattle in 2026. Colton Hood makes up for his lack of size (6-foot, 193 pounds) with aggressiveness and pure “want-to.” Hood is instinctive and excels in zone coverage, but can also hold his own in man. If he can clean up some of his grabbiness, he has the potential to develop into a long-term starter.

Round 2 (No. 64 overall): Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Malachi Lawrence has the size and length you desire for an edge rusher with a hot motor. I like that he already has a solid set of counter moves and isn’t overly reliant on any singular rush technique. He’s not being talked about enough as a potential second-round pick. Lawrence would be a solid addition to Seattle’s EDGE room.

Round 3 (No. 96 overall): Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Replacing Kenneth Walker III’s production may not be as easy as Seattle seems to think, but they can start strong by adding a running back with their final top-100 pick. Kaytron Allen may not have high-end speed, but he sure can set the offensive tone with his runs. He’s a highly experienced college rusher who knows how to read defenses with the desire to fight for every blade of grass.

Round 6 (No. 188 overall): Pat Coogan, IOL, Indiana