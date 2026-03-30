Patriots 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The New England Patriots shocked the football world in 2025 en route to a Super Bowl appearance. Drake Maye nearly won the NFL MVP award, and the Patriots reasserted their dominance in the AFC. Can they build on that in 2026?

New England has the No. 31 overall pick and 11 in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to stay atop the AFC East and get back to the Super Bowl. We’ve conducted a seven-round Patriots mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Patriots 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 31 overall): Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Keldric Faulk is a versatile defender who can line up anywhere along the defensive front—from the 5-tech to the 1—while using his size and physicality to win. I can see him sliding to the end of the first round on draft day because I'm not sure if his pass-rush upside is intriguing enough to go in the top half of the first round. He's excellent in the run game, though, and has the measurables NFL teams covet at the position.

Round 2 (No. 63 overall): Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Opinions are all over the map on Anthony Hill Jr. Some love him enough to put him in the first 50 picks of their mock drafts, while others think he’s only a borderline top-100 player. Hill Jr. is decisive attacking downhill and can blow up screen plays in a hurry. He’s a strong tackler who’s hard to break free from unless he comes in too high. I don’t love his play in the passing game right now, but the hope is that he can grow in that area at the NFL level. He can help the Patriots right away, and if he refines his game, he could be a long-term starter.

Round 3 (No. 95 overall): Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

The addition of Romeo Doubs is a good start, but the Patriots should use one of their four second-to-fourth round picks on another receiver. I like the Germie Bernard fit in New England. Bernard has good hands and is a smart, gritty receiver. He can align in multiple spots and provide a solid short-to-intermediate option for Maye.

Round 4 (No. 125 overall): Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Daylen Everette has good size and length, plus the skill set to play on the boundary or as a nickelback. He has a ton of college experience and has made big plays in big games. His 4.38s 40-yard dash was noticed at the NFL Combine. He’s better in zone than man, but he has a lot of the tools you’d desire for a cornerback.

Round 4 (No. 131 overall): Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona

Genesis Smith didn't run at the 2026 NFL Combine, but he put up elite jumping numbers (42.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-8 broad) and a very good short shuttle (4.18s). He's a solid free safety prospect that can add depth to the Patriots’ defensive backfield.

Round 5 (No. 171 overall): Harold Perkins Jr., LB/EDGE, LSU

The Patriots need depth at both linebacker and edge, so they take a chance on the talented tweener, Harold Perkins Jr. Perkins Jr. is a developmental prospect without a true trusted position, but he’s a good athlete with flashes of success in both roles. He’s probably not a year-one contributor, but maybe Mike Vrabel can unlock his best traits.

Round 6 (No. 191 overall): Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

The Patriots may choose to address the tight end position earlier in the draft, given that only Julian Hill is under contract in 2027 and beyond. But if they wait, Joe Royer is a solid day-three option. Royer looks like a pure receiving tight end at this stage of his career. He’s got strong hands and knows how to find soft spots in zones.

Round 6 (No. 198 overall): Logan Fano, EDGE, Utah

Logan Fano is an intriguing pass rusher to take a chance on here in the sixth round. He has a very strong trio of size, motor, and technique. He flashes the ability to be a disruptive pass rusher, albeit with a limited moveset. He also has two ACL tears in his medical history. If he stays healthy, he could develop into a starting-caliber player on defense and special teams.

Round 6 (No. 202 overall): Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

Isaiah World suffered a torn ACL against Indiana in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, putting his rookie season in doubt before even being drafted. World was considered a top-100 player prior to the injury news. He’s someone the Patriots should gamble on, even if he doesn’t play a single snap in 2026. World is a bit of a project, but he has the size, traits, and upside to be a high-end NFL starter.

Round 6 (No. 212 overall): Joey Aguilar, QB, Tennessee

New England can use some depth in the quarterback room and someone to compete to be Maye’s long-term QB2. Joey Aguilar fought to return to college football in 2026, but he’s NFL-bound after attending the 2026 NFL Combine. Aguilar has a good arm, but he’s an older prospect and his desire not to go to the NFL this season will be the major talking point inside team HQs.

Round 7 (No. 247 overall): Chase Roberts, WR, BYU