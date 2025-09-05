Anthony Hill Jr. Scouting Report

Anthony Hill Jr. is an instinctive, versatile linebacker who makes high-level plays stopping the run, but is also an effective blitzer.

Draft Grade: Round 1 - Pro Bowl Caliber

Strengths:

High IQ/Instincts: Hill Jr. is good at reading and diagnosing the structure of run plays and putting himself in position to make the tackle.

Effort/High Motor: Hill Jr. is a high-effort sideline-to-sideline player. Hill will track down ball carriers to make the tackle.

Physical Temperament: Hill Jr. plays with a violent nature. He will attack offensive linemen who are trying to block him and blow up the play.

Versatility: Hill Jr. is primarily an ILB, but he can be used to rush off of the edge and get pressure or utilized as an effective blitzer, getting to the quarterback and creating disruptive plays.

Concerns:

Athleticism: Hill Jr. appears to have limitations athletically, which affect his ability to make plays in the open field in both the passing game and as a run defender.

Tackling: Hill Jr., on occasion, will resort to being an arm tacker, where he will sling down the defender with his arms instead of making a true form tackle with his shoulder and pads involved.

Anthony Hill Jr. Summary/Projection:

Anthony Hill Jr. is a junior linebacker for the Texas Longhorn football program who has been an impactful player since his freshman year arriving on campus. Hill, playing the inside linebacker position, is a leader of the defense who is relied upon to make plays defensively. Hill has a unique skill set as a linebacker that combines IQ, high motor, and physical temperament to make plays and affect the game both in run defense and by providing pressure as a blitzer sacking the quarterback.

As a run defender, Hill has a sound process. At the snap, Hill takes his read steps toward the line of scrimmage and starts to read his keys to find the flow of the football. Hill is an intelligent player and often understands the blocking structure of the play and fills his holes properly. Hill is quick in his process and triggers downhill, which allows him to beat an offensive lineman to a spot and make the tackle close to the line of scrimmage or for a negative play in the backfield. Hill invites physicality and is often engaged in high-impact collisions with offensive linemen, taking on the blocks and then working to shed them to make a play on the ball. Hill also does a good job moving laterally in the box, keeping his pads square to the line of scrimmage and working through the traffic to get to the ball. Whether it's direct power/gap plays or zone plays with outside flow, Hill does a good job of reading and attacking to make the tackle in the run game.

Against the pass, Hill is unique in what he provides to impact the passing game. On plays like screens to the running back or on the perimeter, Hill’s instincts shine through in that he quickly diagnoses it and triggers to make a play on the ball carrier. Hill processes these plays quickly and flows to the football to be disruptive. The other way Hill can make a big impact is by rushing the quarterback. Occasionally, Hill will align along the line of scrimmage, and he has the quickness and leverage to try and win around the edge to provide pressure to the quarterback. Hill is also effective as a blitzer, attacking the gap and using his momentum, size, and strength to blow past blockers to get to the quarterback.

Hill's concerns as a player are tied to his overall athleticism. When having to tackle in space, Hill will miss the tackle due to what appears to be an average ability to react to ball carriers changing directions. Also, in the passing game, Hill could be targeted by offensive coordinators to get matched up one-on-one. Slot receivers and athletic backs out of the backfield could be an issue for Hill to cover effectively.