Cowboys 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t rebuilding, they’re gearing up to make a push in 2026. With a pair of first-round picks at their disposal, the 2026 NFL Draft will play a key role if the Cowboys return to the playoffs this season.

Dallas has the No. 12 overall pick and eight in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to get back into contention for an NFC East title. We’ve conducted a seven-round Cowboys mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Cowboys 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 12 overall): Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Cowboys need a ton of help at every level of the defense. Here, they nab CB1, Mansoor Delane. Delane was the most complete draft-eligible cornerback in college football this past season, frequently using his physicality and elite football IQ to shut down receivers. He can excel in both man and zone coverage as an immediate starter for the Cowboys.

Round 1 (No. 20 overall): Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Some evaluators have compared Zion Young to Jaelan Phillips. Others compared him to DeMarcus Lawrence. Either way, it's lofty praise for the young man. Young's physical, violent style of play will earn him love from coaches and fans alike. The Cowboys need to double-dip on defense with their two first-round picks, so going CB-EDGE makes a lot of sense.

Round 3 (No. 92 overall): Domonique Orange, IDL, Iowa State

Domonique Orange may end up going higher than this when it’s all said and done, but he’s not a top-100 lock right now because of his current quad injury. He’s expected to have a personal workout in early April. Orange is a high-effort, high-energy defensive tackle that fits in both 3-4 and 4-3 schemes. He’s a disruptor up the middle with a quick first step.

Round 4 (No. 112 overall): Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

Taurean York does a lot of things well. He’s a strong tackler and communicator with the quickness and agility needed for an off-ball linebacker. The big knock on him is his size. His height, weight, and arm length are all 8th percentile or lower for the position. However, York is a gamer, and I wouldn’t bet against him carving out a role in the NFL.

Round 5 (No. 152 overall): Jaishawn Barham, LB/EDGE, Michigan

Jaishawn Barham played linebacker before converting to EDGE. He’s still new to the position, so he shows flashes more than sustained success. There are questions about whether or not he can stay on the edge full-time in the NFL, but the Cowboys can use him all over the second level of their defense. There will be a role for him to fill.

Round 5 (No. 177 overall): Barion Brown, WR, LSU

Wide receiver isn’t a primary need for Dallas just yet, but adding to the room long term on day three makes sense. Barion Brown brings speed to the offense and return ability to the special teams unit. He’s got to develop more as a route runner and cut down on the concentration drops, but he could become a solid piece of the Cowboys’ offense during his rookie contract.

Round 5 (No. 180 overall): Jam Miller, RB, Alabama

Jam Miller surprised many with his speed at the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash and excelled in the on-field drills. Alabama struggled to find a consistent run game this season, so Miller is a bit under-hyped heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s likely just an early-down back at the NFL level, but can potentially serve as the long-term RB2 in Dallas.

Round 7 (No. 218 overall): Rene Konga, IDL, Louisville