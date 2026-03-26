Rams 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The Los Angeles Rams are ready to make one last Super Bowl run in the Matthew Stafford era. They came close in 2025 and could easily represent the NFC in this year’s Super Bowl. How can they use their top-heavy draft picks to help?

Los Angeles has the No. 13 overall pick and seven in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to regain their spot atop the AFC South. We’ve conducted a seven-round Rams mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Rams 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 13 overall): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

As mentioned in the intro, the Rams are all-in on making one final Super Bowl run in the Matthew Stafford era. They traded one of their two first-round picks to add an All-Pro corner to their roster. Now, they use their other on a dynamic offensive weapon. Makai Lemon looks ready to make an immediate impact. He’s quick out of his breaks, consistently finds soft spots against zone coverage, and plays with impressive physicality at the catch point. He'll be the WR3 in 2026, but should be Los Angeles' WR2 in the future after they eventually sign Puka Nacua to a long-term deal.

Round 2 (No. 61 overall): Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

This is a pick for both the now and the future. The Rams have just one guard under contract past this season. Even if/when Stafford retires, I don’t see Los Angeles going into a full rebuild, so they’ll need to make sure their offensive line is up to snuff in 2027. Chase Bisontis can even help as major depth in 2026. Bisontis is a solid all-around guard who plays well in both phases. He could add a little more mass, but there are no major holes in his game.

Round 3 (No. 93 overall): Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The Rams are reportedly (via the passer himself) set to visit Garrett Nussmeier soon. It’s no secret that Los Angeles doesn't have an internal replacement for Stafford lined up for 2027 and beyond. I don’t see them taking a swing on a player like Ty Simpson at No. 13, but I can see them using one of their day-two picks on someone they like. Nussmeier has legit arm talent and can attack all areas of the field. However, he needs to overcome the turnover and mental issues he had last season to become a starter for a playoff-caliber team.

Round 6 (No. 207 overall): Landon Robinson, IDL, Navy

Oh, cool. The Rams take an undersized IDL who’s an athletic freak. When have we seen that before? Robinson squats 700 pounds, benches 465 pounds, power cleans 350 pounds, has a 33-inch vertical, and has a top speed of 20.13 mph, according to Navy’s official website.

Round 7 (No. 232 overall): Enrique Cruz Jr., OT, Kansas

Enrique Cruz Jr. is a powerful tackle who played on the right side of Kansas’ offense. Although he tested well at the NFL Combine, that athleticism doesn’t really show up in space. However, he’s every bit as strong as his 6-foot-5.5, 313-pound frame suggests. He’s a worthy gamble here with the hope he can be a swing tackle.

Round 7 (No. 251 overall): Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

Adding a developmental corner at the end of the draft makes sense for the Rams. Andre Fuller has good size and length with the ability to play press and contribute on special teams. His lack of speed and inconsistent tackling are holding him back. He’s probably a practice squad player at first who can earn snaps on special teams and maybe even at safety to try to find an NFL role.

Round 7 (No. 252 overall): Ethan Onianwa, IOL, Ohio State