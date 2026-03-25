Bears 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The Chicago Bears won their division for the first time since 2018, going on a run that concluded with a close loss in the Divisional Round. The goal now is to go from good to better and maybe even best in 2026.

Chicago has the No. 25 overall pick and seven in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to stay atop the talented NFC North. We’ve conducted a seven-round Bears mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Bears 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 25 overall): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a safety with a knack for stopping the run and forcing fumbles. I don't see him consistently playing a deep safety role for the Bears. Instead, he can make game-changing plays in the box. He can be a contributor as a rookie in this role and help elevate Chicago's defense.

Round 2 (No. 57 overall): Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

Joshua Josephs garnered some attention at the 2026 NFL Combine for his length, measuring with 34.25-inch arms at 6-foot-3 and 242 pounds. Josephs has been a player hanging around the day-two conversation, but his length and speed combination make him an exciting second-round pick for teams in need on the edge, like the Bears. If he can add some weight to his frame and keep his explosiveness… look out!

Round 2 (No. 60 overall): Chris McClellan, IDL, Missouri

Chris McClellan does a little bit of everything well. He’s got a quick first step, is solid against the run, and showcased strong sack production for an interior defensive lineman last season. His motor runs hot, too. He has to be a little more consistent against the run going forward, but a pad level adjustment can fix the lapses he does have in that area.

Round 3 (No. 89 overall): Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

Can the Bears find a potential long-term answer at left tackle here in the third round? Caleb Tiernan is a prospect worth targeting. He is a massive presence at 6-foot-8 and 323 pounds, with more than 30 career starts under his belt. Tiernan has the tools to develop into a starter.

Round 4 (No. 129 overall): Trey Zuhn III, IOL, Texas A&M

Trey Zuhn III was a four-year starter at left tackle for Texas A&M but is transitioning to play inside at the NFL level. He worked out as a center at the NFL Combine and was quite impressive. While his game will need refinement, playing inside for the first time, most of his flaws will be eliminated by not playing in space as a tackle. He’s a multi-year captain who doesn’t take plays off. I can see him developing into a long-term starter at center for Chicago.

Round 7 (No. 239 overall): De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

De'Zhaun Stribling is a true outside receiver who has good size and speed to play the X spot. He doesn’t always play to his size, but is an intriguing enough prospect to draft and develop. His skill set is hard to find this late.

Round 7 (No. 241 overall): Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan