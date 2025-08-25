Caleb Tiernan NFL Draft Scouting Report

Caleb Tiernan Scouting Report

Caleb Tiernan isn’t the flashiest prospect, but he can be a reliable and consistent long-term contributor with late starting upside.

Draft Grade: Round 4 - Developmental Traits



Strengths:

Power Profile: Whether it's anchoring in protection or creating displacement in the run game, Tiernan possesses high-end natural power/strength that he utilizes well within his game.

Landmarks and Angles: A staple of his consistency and identity as a run blocker, his angles and landmarks at both the first and second levels feed his prominence in the run game.

Playing Long: Most notably in protection, Tiernan does a good job of playing with length and extension. He’s assertive in engaging and intentional with his hands.

Concerns:

Athleticism: At 6’7” and 325 pounds, Tiernan is not a bad athlete, but he lacks the twitch and foot speed that I love in my OL. He’s a little stiff-hipped and doesn’t show much fluidity/flexibility in his lower half.

Range as Pass Protector: I’m unsure whether Tiernan will be able to set out and get to his spot against high-end pass rushers. He’s a set-and-turn-you-out kind of protector who doesn’t have the range to effortlessly gain ground and meet rushers before the apex.

Caleb Tiernan Summary/Projection:

Caleb Tiernan enters the 2026 NFL Draft as a veteran anchor on Northwestern’s offensive line and one of the most experienced blindside protectors in the country. A former four-star recruit out of Detroit Country Day (MI), Tiernan arrived in Evanston with legitimate hype and steadily developed into a high-level Big Ten starter. After redshirting in 2021 and starting five games at right tackle in 2022, he transitioned to left tackle in 2023 and hasn’t looked back, starting 25 straight games over the last two seasons. With nearly 2,000 career snaps and recognition as a potential draft pick, Tiernan is a polished, smart, and physically imposing tackle with clear NFL potential.

The story of Tiernan’s game is an easy one to read. Reliability and consistency—a hallmark of past Northwestern offensive lines—define him as a prospect. It’s indisputably his best trait. In both phases of the game, this identity shows up. In pass protection, Tiernan is not flashy or “wow”-inducing. He takes a stable, collected set and times his strike well. At 6’7” and nearly 330 pounds, pairing his assertive hands with his natural frame makes him a challenge for any college pass rusher. Factor in his natural power and ability to anchor, and the only way to attack Tiernan consistently is by beating him to the edge or forcing an overset.

Tiernan handles college rushes well, but I have questions about his transition against elite NFL pass rushers. He lacks the fluidity and twitch to truly dominate in protection. He doesn’t vary his set or manipulate rush timing, relying instead on frame, length, and anchor. There’s nothing inherently wrong with that—but the game is evolving. Against rangy, sudden, quick-edge rushers, Tiernan could struggle. He has a habit of raising his hips in his set and leaning too heavily on his size, which could create immediate issues at the next level.

Above all, Tiernan is productive. While he might lack that “wow” factor, he’s a consistent, get-the-job-done player—and there is absolutely a role for him in the NFL.

In the run game, that productivity is evident. Tiernan may not be the most flexible or fluid blocker, but he consistently gets out of his stance, hits his angles, and even shows composure and feel at the second level. He’s capable in space, and his natural power is evident in his feet, hands, and drive on blocks. He closes space and creates displacement against virtually anyone he faces.

Where Tiernan could improve is in pad level, body shape, and reliance on brute strength. At times, he comes in high-hipped, which can leave him off-platform or susceptible to being moved off his blocks. Still, his foundation as a run blocker is solid and highly promising.