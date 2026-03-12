Bengals 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a very strange spot as an organization. They have a true franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow, yet they’ve missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons. Defensive issues and injuries have been the biggest culprits, along with the offensive line. However, the latter improved significantly in the second half of last season. Where do the Bengals go from here?

Cincinnati has the No. 10 overall pick and eight in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to climb their way back into the playoffs. We’ve conducted a Bengals seven-round mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Bengals 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 10 overall): David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

David Bailey is a bit of a polarizing prospect. Some view him as one of the top five players in the class. Others think he’s more of a mid-first-rounder. The one thing Bailey was in 2025 was a wrecking ball, leading the nation in pressures while piling up 14.5 sacks and earning All-American honors. While some will nitpick his frame, his ability to convert elite pass-rushing instincts into consistent sack production was undeniable last season. The question is whether it can fully translate to the NFL and whether or not he is truly a high-end athlete moving laterally. The Bengals need the help, and picking Bailey at No. 10 is different from those in the Nos. 2-5 range.

Round 2 (No. 41 overall): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

While Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was getting first-round buzz in January and February, he left a little to be desired with his 4.52s 40-yard dash and 1.58s 10-yard split. Given the rise of fellow safety Dillon Thieneman, there’s a real chance McNeil-Warren slides into the top of the second round as the third safety off the board. I don't see him consistently playing a deep safety role for the Bengals. Instead, he can make game-changing plays in the box as a safety with a knack for stopping the run and forcing fumbles.

Round 3 (No. 72 overall): Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Opinions are all over the map on Anthony Hill Jr. Some love him enough to put him in the first 50 picks of their mock drafts, while others think he’s only a borderline top-100 player. Hill Jr. is decisive attacking downhill and can blow up screen plays in a hurry. He’s a strong tackler who’s hard to break free from unless he comes in too high. I don’t love his play in the passing game at this time, but the hope is that he can grow in that area at the NFL level. He can help the Bengals right away, and if he refines his game, he could be a long-term starter.

Round 4 (No. 110 overall): Gracen Halton, IDL, Oklahoma

No defensive lineman had a better NFL Combine than Oklahoma's Gracen Halton. His 36.5-inch vertical and 9-foot-6 broad jump are elite numbers for the position, as was his 4.82 40-yard dash. He’s a bit undersized but makes up for it with his effort and athleticism. Despite his NFL Combine performance, he may be a bit underrated right now.

Round 6 (No. 189 overall): Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

Kaelon Black was considered one of the biggest 2026 NFL Combine snubs, but he’s a name to watch during the back-half of day three. Black is physical, yet nuanced when it comes to finding rushing lanes. He’s a tough tackle with the ball in his hands and a spirited pass protector when the quarterback drops back to pass. He probably won’t help out much in the receiving game, though. Of note, only Tahj Brooks is under contract for the Bengals past this season.

Round 6 (No. 199 overall): Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

If the Bengals don’t address the cornerback position earlier in the draft, don’t be surprised if they double-dip on day three, as only Josh Newton is signed past 2026. Jackson combines good size (6-foot-1, 194 pounds) with great speed (4.41s 40-yard dash), but just never seemed to put it all together in college. He’s got the perfect set of traits for Cincinnati to try to develop.

Round 7 (No. 221 overall): Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

Here’s the second corner. Jadon Canady projects as a future nickel corner with the right development. He’s got a smaller frame and short arms, so he could be picked on by opposing teams in the run game, but for a round seven corner, he does have a path to snaps during his rookie contract in Cincinnati.

Round 7 (No. 226 overall): Enrique Cruz Jr., OT, Kansas