Ravens 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: No Maxx Crosby Edition

It’s been a completely uneventful free agency period for the Baltimore Ravens… just kidding. While a ton of their free agents have signed with other teams, the biggest news of the week was the trade reversal of the mega deal that sent two first-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Maxx Crosby. Instead, Baltimore signed Trey Hendrickson, leaving the Ravens with their full allotment of draft capital for 2026.

Baltimore has the No. 14 overall pick and 11 in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to climb their way back to the top of the AFC North. We’ve conducted a Ravens seven-round mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Ravens 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 14 overall): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Jordyn Tyson did not work out at the 2026 NFL Combine while recovering from a hamstring injury. Given his injury history, that wasn't exactly ideal. However, when healthy, he's arguably the top receiver in the class. Tyson is a polished, precise route runner who can consistently beat any coverage. His ability to line up both outside and in the slot gives the Ravens immediate flexibility. He should produce right away in this offense and be a go-to weapon for Lamar Jackson.

Round 2 (No. 45 overall): R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

R Mason Thomas had the opportunity to propel himself into the first-round conversation at the NFL Combine, but underwhelmed a bit. His 4.67 40-yard dash and 1.63s 10-yard split were a bit disappointing for a player who measured in at 6-foot-2 and 241 pounds. He also didn't participate in any of the jumps or agility drills, either. While he's a bit undersized, he has a high pass-rush upside due to his bend and agility. He had 6.5 sacks in 10 games last season. Thomas can be a key piece of Baltimore’s pass-rush rotation spearheaded by Hendrickson.

Round 3 (No. 80 overall): Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

Will Lee III stole the show with his jumps at the NFL Combine, putting up a 42-inch vertical and an 11-foot-0 broad jump. He's got some size too, measuring in above 6-foot-1. After the top corners are off the board in the top 50, Lee III becomes a potential option for corner-needy teams like the Ravens. Lee III is a boundary, man-coverage corner with a knack for getting his hands on the football.

Round 4 (No. 115 overall): Logan Jones, IOL, Iowa

The Ravens lost center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency. They can find his potential replacement here in the fourth round. Funny enough, some have called Logan Jones a poor man’s version of Linderbaum. Jones’ high-end athleticism is a great fit for Baltimore’s offense. The concerns with Jones center around whether or not his size can hold up long-term in the NFL. He’ll also turn 25 in October. Still, with a pick outside the top 100, this is a team-player fit that’s worth the risk.

Round 5 (No. 154 overall): Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Sam Roush had an excellent NFL Combine and elevated his draft stock more than any tight end in attendance with his testing. He posted great-to-elite marks in nearly every category (height, weight, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, 3-cone, bench press). He’s an athletic freak who can serve as the Ravens’ TE2 behind Mark Andrews after losing Isaiah Likely to free agency.

Round 5 (No. 162 overall): Tim Keenan III, IDL, Alabama

The Ravens seem to be interested in adding interior defensive line depth at some point in the draft. If a player like Tim Keenan III falls to them here, they should pounce. Keenan III is a strong early-down nose tackle who can instantly improve any team’s run defense.

Round 5 (No. 173 overall): Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

Isaiah World suffered a torn ACL against Indiana in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, putting his rookie season in doubt before even being drafted. World was considered a top-100 player prior to the injury news. He’s someone the Ravens should gamble on, even if he doesn’t play a single snap in 2026. World is a bit of a project, but he has the size, traits, and upside to be a high-end NFL starter.

Round 5 (No. 174 overall): Jam Miller, RB, Alabama

Jam Miller surprised many with his speed at the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash and excelled in the on-field drills. Alabama struggled to find a consistent run game this season, so Miller is a bit under-hyped heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s likely just an early-down back at the NFL level, but can potentially serve as the long-term RB2 in Baltimore.

Round 6 (No. 211 overall): Brett Thorson, P, Georgia

The Ravens don’t currently have a punter on their roster, and Brett Thorson is the top option in the draft class. The Australian has good leg power and accuracy, but has very limited or no experience doing anything on special teams aside from punting.

Round 7 (No. 250 overall): Chase Roberts, WR, BYU

Let’s add another big wide receiver to Baltimore. Chase Roberts is 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds. He got better and better throughout his college career, but he enters the NFL as an older prospect (24). He’s a physical receiver who thrives in contested catch situations.

Round 7 (No. 253 overall): Micah Morris, IOL, Georgia