2026 NFL Mock Draft: NFL Free Agency Edition

NFL free agency is well underway, and it has helped clear up team needs. Some teams took an aggressive approach, leaving them in a really good position heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. Others were more passive, failing to address many needs, which may leave them desperate and reaching to fill holes. Check out my latest 2026 NFL mock draft to see which prospects I have teams drafting now that the first wave of free agency has taken place.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

If anyone needed any more evidence that the Raiders were drafting Mendoza with the number one overall pick, they got it over the free agency period. The Raiders traded away Geno Smith to the New York Jets, clearing up the path for Mendoza to step in and be the franchise starter right away in Las Vegas.

2. New York Jets

Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State



For the same reason that there is a foregone conclusion that the Raiders will draft Fernando Mendoza, that same logic could be applied to the New York Jets' situation, as they traded for Geno Smith from the Raiders. This allows the Jets to take the best player available and not have to reach for a quarterback at pick No. 2. The best player available that will fit the need and talent level for the New York Jets is Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame



The Arizona Cardinals releasing Kyler Murray could put them in the market for a quarterback. But this team has plenty of holes throughout and is not one young quarterback away from being highly competitive in what could be argued to be the most competitive division in the NFL, the NFC West. Instead, the Cardinals understand that this will be a "brick by brick" approach and focus on building a well-rounded team. In this position, the Cardinals go after one of the most complete players in the draft, Jeremiyah Love. Love is an electric playmaker who has the ability to have the offense run through him on any given week.

4. Tennessee Titans

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Tennessee Titans have been extremely active in free agency under first-year head coach Robert Saleh, signing key players to improve this defense. But in the draft, I believe their focus will be on offense. Sitting at the No. 4 overall pick—and with Jeremiyah Love already off the board—the Titans look at the WR position and make the decision to draft Jordyn Tyson. Tyson has the upside to be a bona fide No. 1 receiver in this offense and give Cam Ward a go-to option for the next decade.

5. New York Giants

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The New York Giants are one of those teams that can go in a multitude of ways in the draft, with the option to go offense or defense and fill a need. In this spot, the Giants decide to draft NFL Combine star Sonny Styles. Drafting Styles creates a beneficial domino effect, as it addresses a positional need but also allows the Giants to then move Abdul Carter to play EDGE more often and get more exotic with their pass-rush packages.

6. Cleveland Browns

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The talks of who will be QB1 in Cleveland are heating up, and it appears to be between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson on a comeback mission. This will play out to be an interesting battle throughout this offseason with new HC Todd Monken. But regardless of who is QB1, the Browns need to reload at the receiver position. With the No. 6 pick, they go after in-state WR and Ohio State star Carnell Tate. Tate has a big frame and is a smooth route runner who would be a plug-and-play, immediate upgrade to this WR room.

7. Washington Commanders

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech



The Washington Commanders have made a few moves in free agency, with their biggest splash being the signing of edge rusher Odafe Oweh. This brings into question whether the Commanders still have to draft an edge rusher. I believe they should. The Commanders need a full revamp of the edge rush position, so in this spot, the Commanders go after edge rusher David Bailey. Now the Commanders have a formidable one-two punch at the edge rusher position, which is something they haven't had in a while.

8. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints were one of those franchises that were presumed to draft RB Jeremiyah Love, WR Jordyn Tyson, or Carnell Tate. But after signing Travis Etienne and still having Alvin Kamara in the fold, RB is not a heavy need anymore. And with the top two receivers off the board, the Saints' front office decided to pivot. In this spot, they choose to address a position that has haunted them for years in the draft: the edge rusher position. Rueben Bain Jr. is a physically dominant player with a high motor who should step in immediately and begin to look like the future go-to player on this defense to get sacks.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson



The Kansas City Chiefs made a splash addition to the roster, bringing in Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III into the fold, addressing a positional need. But the moves that are bigger indicators of what the Chiefs may do in the draft involve who they lost. In this offseason, the Chiefs traded away All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie to the Rams and lost another CB, Jaylen Watson, in free agency. This leaves a big hole on the roster in the secondary, and they have to use their draft picks to address it. In this spot, they go with CB Avieon Terrell, a player with a very similar skill set to McDuffie, with the ability to play outside and in the nickel.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami



The Cincinnati Bengals can't finish another year wondering what would have been if Joe Burrow were healthy. With that being the case, they have to go OL. Francis Mauigoa is a versatile OL prospect who should allow the Bengals to reshuffle the deck and put players in the best position, and finally give Joe Burrow a formidable OL to play behind.

11. Miami Dolphins

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU



The Miami Dolphins addressed the QB need by signing Malik Willis. With that need addressed, they now have the opportunity to look at the defensive side of the football and make key additions. In this spot, the Dolphins draft LSU CB, Mansoor Delane. The CB room for the Dolphins has been an issue for many years, and now they are starting to address it.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Dallas Cowboys are showing people with their actions that they believe the biggest holes on their team are on defense, as they acquired former Green Bay Packer Rashan Gary. Addressing the trenches again allows the Cowboys to now look at their secondary and how it needs to improve with playmakers. In this spot, the Cowboys draft Caleb Downs, a versatile secondary defender who plays at all three levels and plays the game with great intensity and effort—exactly what this defense needs in the secondary.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Los Angeles Rams have been aggressive with their acquisitions of CBs Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. This aggressiveness frees them up to go after another positional need, which is OT. The Rams decided to shore up the protection for Matthew Stafford and draft Georgia OT Monroe Freeling. Freeling has high-end traits and has the ceiling to be a blindside protector for the next decade.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



Welcome back to the first round, Baltimore Ravens! After they pulled out of the Maxx Crosby trade, they got their first-round picks back, and they also addressed the edge rusher position by signing proven veteran Trey Hendrickson. This frees the Ravens up to do what they do best: sit back, allow the board to fall to them, and take the best player available. In this spot, the Ravens go with Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq. The Ravens lost Isaiah Likely in free agency, and to be completely honest, they could use a high-end playmaker on this offense. Sadiq proves he is a high-end athlete who tested like a WR. But he is also good as a run blocker, which means he could make the Ravens difficult to defend. In the era of two-tight-end sets, the Ravens could have the best in the NFL with Mark Andrews and now Sadiq.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost Mike Evans in free agency to the 49ers, and Chris Godwin is no longer a sure thing. To seek a replacement and add to this room, the Buccaneers draft USC WR Makai Lemon. Lemon, paired with Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan, should give Tampa Bay a good young WR trio for the next few years.

16. New York Jets (via IND)

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama



The Jets traded for Geno Smith, which allowed them to be patient with the number two overall pick, draft Arvell Reese. Now, at pick 16, the patience paid off as Ty Simpson is still on the board for them to draft. Simpson will also have the opportunity to sit and learn and not have to be thrown into the fire immediately, which, in my opinion, is the perfect situation for a young quarterback.

17. Detroit Lions

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Detroit Lions have to find a way to add to this defense and get their Pro Bowl edge rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, some help. With the No. 17 overall pick, the Lions go with Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell. Howell is a high-energy, high-motor player who should thrive in this culture and make for a great complementary piece to Hutchinson.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon



This pick just seems to align perfectly. The Minnesota Vikings just saw safety Harrison Smith retire from the NFL, and now they have a hole at the position. Dillon Thieneman is coming off of one of the best NFL Combine performances in recent memory, which elevated his draft stock. Thieneman can come right in and fill a need defensively.

19. Carolina Panthers

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama



The Carolina Panthers have invested in Bryce Young getting better over the past few years by drafting him offensive weapons Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette. This year, they invest in Young getting better again, but they do it by getting him OL protection. The Panthers make the decision to draft Kadyn Proctor, which helps upgrade this OL unit.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri



The Cowboys took Caleb Downs with their first pick in the first round, and now, with their second pick in the first round, they stay with the defense. At pick 20, the Cowboys draft versatile DL Zion Young. Young, added to a front that consists of Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark, is now a formidable front that can play tough against the run and also get after the quarterback.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M



The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be waiting on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision and commit to coming back for the 2026 season. To help in that convincing, the Steelers draft WR KC Concepcion. With this selection, this is now a much-upgraded WR room with the addition of Michael Pittman Jr. and Concepcion.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

The Los Angeles Chargers, under Jim Harbaugh, believe in being physically dominant on both sides of the football. The Chargers have an aging Khalil Mack, whom they are going to have to find a replacement for rather soon. Akheem Mesidor is a physically dominant edge rusher who also has positional versatility to kick inside. I believe he can be a key movement piece along the front.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Kayden McDonald, IDL, Ohio State



Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman understands the importance of being dominant in the trenches and winning football games. Although the Eagles have re-signed Jordan Davis, the Eagles were at their best when they had a depth rotation on the DL. In this spot, the Eagles draft Ohio State DL Kayden McDonald.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State



The Browns continue to make it a theme to help the quarterback, and with this selection, they approach that idea in a different manner. At pick 24, the Browns draft Penn State IOL Vega Ioane to bolster the interior of their offensive line.

25. Chicago Bears

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

The Chicago Bears need an upgrade at the IDL position to help improve this run defense. Insert Peter Woods. Now, the Bears have a young, active DL to help stop the run, but he can also provide QB pressure.

26. Buffalo Bills

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee



The Buffalo Bills have a new head coach in place, and one of the biggest talking points of the offseason has been the receiver room and giving Josh Allen the needed help to get to a Super Bowl. Chris Brazzell II is a tall, explosive receiver who also runs good routes and can bring a needed skill set to this receiver room to help the Bills get over the hump.

27. San Francisco 49ers

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State



The San Francisco 49ers have had discussions about potentially moving on from Trent Williams soon, potentially even this year. If that’s the case, drafting an OT becomes an immediate need. Even if they hang on to Williams for one more year, it is still a need. In this spot, the 49ers draft Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor to help with the transition and give Brock Purdy protection moving forward.

28. Houston Texans

Caleb Banks, IDL, Florida



The Houston Texans have the most dominant defense in the NFL, led by their vicious edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson. The one group on this defense that could use improvement is the IDL position. In this spot, the Texans go with Florida IDL Caleb Banks. At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, he is a good athlete and has versatility, adding yet another element to an already dangerous defense.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR)

Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan



The Chiefs could opt to draft another secondary player, but another positional need for the Chiefs is at EDGE. In this spot, they go with Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore. Moore has all of the physical tools to develop into a double-digit sack player and has had a good pre-draft process, which elevates him to the first round.

30. Denver Broncos

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington



The Denver Broncos have their vertical field-stretcher players in Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin. But outside of Courtland Sutton, they need another big-bodied receiver to work the middle of the field and become a dominant X receiver. Denzel Boston's play style and skill set fit that mold.

31. New England Patriots

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn



Before free agency, the Patriots needed an explosive playmaker to add to their receiver corps, but they went and signed Romeo Doubs, who will fill that role immediately. This allows the Patriots to then turn their attention to the defensive side of the football and draft edge rusher Keldric Faulk. Faulk has the opportunity to play in multiple fronts and has good upside as a pass rusher.

32. Seattle Seahawks

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



The Seattle Seahawks have the benefit of sitting back and letting the board fall to them. And with that happening, they are able to see which player they may have rated highly that has fallen. In this situation, I believe that player will be Jermod McCoy, who may fall because he hasn't played a game since tearing his ACL in January of 2025.





47. Indianapolis Colts

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame



The Indianapolis Colts have signed Daniel Jones to an extension for the next couple of years. But they traded away WR Michael Pittman Jr., so this room is a little bit less talented. The Colts take this second-round pick and look to address that hole left by Pittman and draft Malachi Fields. Fields is a very similar receiver from a height, weight, and style perspective and should fit in seamlessly with this offense.

48. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons appeared to be in a good spot for the future at the edge rusher position with James Pearce Jr.’s performance as a rookie. But off-the-field issues have derailed that idea, and the Falcons need to get back to the drawing board and solve that position. In the second round, they go with Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker.

52. Green Bay Packers

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana



The Green Bay Packers potentially lost their best WR in free agency. And while they still have good depth with receivers like Christian Watson and Jayden Reed, they need another guy they believe can elevate into the WR1 role. In this spot, they draft Indiana receiver Omar Cooper Jr. Cooper Jr. has proven to be a clutch-time performer who is reliable and understands how to get open.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

There have been plenty of rumors about the Jacksonville Jaguars and Brian Thomas Jr. going their separate ways. In the second round, I believe the Jaguars will help leverage themselves and draft Oklahoma WR Deion Burks. Drafting Burks allows them to move on from Thomas, and if not, they just have yet another playmaker for Trevor Lawrence.



