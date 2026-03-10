Giants 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The New York Giants have entered a new era: the John Harbaugh era. Harbaugh is not only the head coach but also plays a major role in front-office decisions. With a young, promising quarterback in Jaxson Dart and a new direction, Giants fans are hopeful of what's to come in 2026 and beyond.

New York has the No. 5 overall pick and seven in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to climb their way out of a rebuild. We’ve conducted a Giants seven-round mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Giants 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 5 overall): Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Positional value be damned, Caleb Downs would be a perfect fit for the Giants here. Harbaugh saw firsthand the impact a hybrid defensive back like Kyle Hamilton had on his defense in Baltimore, and Downs has the potential to provide that same type of influence in New York. He’s an incredibly instinctive player who can thrive anywhere on the field. Downs also brings the kind of leadership and football IQ that should earn him a captain’s role sooner rather than later, making him a foundational piece for this Giants defense. He reportedly knocked it out of the park in all his team interviews at the NFL Combine, and I’m not buying into the unsubstantiated knee concerns.

Round 2 (No. 37 overall): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Omar Cooper Jr. may find his way into round one when it’s all said and done, but one of the tier-two receivers will likely fall to the Giants at the top of the second round. Cooper Jr. is physical, versatile, and can make the quarterback right on throws that other receivers can't get to. He had a nose for the end zone in college as well. New York needs to bolster a receiving corps that just lost Wan’Dale Robinson and has Malik Nabers recovering from a serious injury.

Round 4 (No. 105 overall): Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

The Giants were priced out of the Kenneth Walker III market in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they won’t add a running back or two at some point this offseason. Grabbing one at the top of round four makes sense, and the addition of Demond Claiborne adds a much-needed speed element to their backfield. Claiborne ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and is the perfect long-term complement to Cam Skattebo.

Round 5 (No. 145 overall): Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

New York is in the process of completely rebuilding its linebacker corps. The recently signed Tremaine Edmunds is the main piece, but only he and Darius Muasau are signed at the position beyond 2026. Bryce Boettcher provides depth at the position with a mentality that should resonate with Harbaugh and the ability to be a high-end special teams contributor as a rookie.

Round 6 (No. 186 overall): Anez Cooper, IOL, Miami

Anez Cooper is a large, large man (6-foot-6, 334 pounds, 34-inch arms) who could be the perfect developmental guard project. He’s powerful in his upper body and through his hands. He’s been lauded for his ability to get to the second level on run blocks. He’s not technically refined yet, but he may be able to round out his game with development at the NFL level. It wouldn’t be a huge shock if he ends up a starter before the end of his rookie contract.

Round 6 (No. 192 overall): Lorenzo Styles Jr., CB, Ohio State

Lorenzo Styles Jr. had a monster NFL Combine with a 4.27 40-yard dash that drew a roar from the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium. He also impressed with a 39-inch vertical. He’s a wide receiver convert who’s still working on the finer elements of his game. He should be viewed as a developmental cornerback prospect with immediate special teams capabilities.

Round 6 (No. 193 overall): Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas