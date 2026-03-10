Commanders 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March Edition

The Washington Commanders fell back down to Earth as quickly in 2025 as they rose to prominence in 2024. Jayden Daniels couldn’t parlay his sensational rookie season into a stellar sophomore campaign, as injuries derailed him. However, the Commanders have high hopes for a bounce-back season in 2026.

Washington has the No. 7 overall pick and six in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to climb their way back to the playoffs after a down year. We’ve conducted a Commanders seven-round mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Commanders 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 7 overall): Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles is the kind of dynamic player the Commanders desperately need on the second level. He offers a rare combination of energy, versatility, and pass-rush ability. The fact that he's already excelled as the green dot for Ohio State proves he has the leadership and high football IQ to be an instant starter and the commander of the Washington defense. Styles wowed with his measurables and athleticism at the NFL Combine and can do the same at Northwest Stadium.

Round 3 (No. 71 overall): Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Getting a live look at Ted Hurst at the Panini Senior Bowl cemented his status as a day-two prospect. At nearly 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds, he pairs prototype size with unexpected short-area agility. He operates as a refined route-runner, boasting the massive catch radius and contested-catch reliability you covet in a bigger target. He’s not a burner and needs to work on playing to his size with the ball in his hands, but he can develop into the complementary option to Terry McLaurin.

Round 5 (No. 147 overall): Michael Taaffe, SAF, Texas

Michael Taaffe is a leader at the safety position with a ton of experience and ball production in college. He’s a bit undersized and lacks the ideal speed for the position, but his football IQ is evident on tape, both defensively and on special teams. He can grow into a role as a rotational DB for Dan Quinn’s defense.

Round 6 (No. 187 overall): Logan Fano, EDGE, Utah

Logan Fano is an intriguing pass rusher to take a chance on here in the sixth round. He has a very strong trio of size, motor, and technique. He flashes the ability to be a disruptive pass rusher, albeit with a limited moveset. He also has two ACL tears in his medical history. If he stays healthy, he could develop into a starting-caliber player on defense and special teams.

Round 6 (No. 209 overall): Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

Charles Demmings wowed at the NFL Combine with a 4.41 40-yard dash, a 42-inch vertical, and an 11-foot-0 broad jump. Demmings looks to be a solid man coverage corner who can create turnovers. However, he didn’t look as good in zone coverage and barely got involved in the run game at Stephen F. Austin. He’s another developmental prospect with immediate special teams upside.

Round 7 (No. 223 overall): Adam Randall, RB, Clemson