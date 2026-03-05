Cardinals 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: March 2026

The Arizona Cardinals have a new head coach, a top-three draft pick, and will have a new franchise (or bridge) quarterback in 2026. How can general manager Monti Ossenfort get the train back on the tracks in the desert? It starts with free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft.

Arizona has the No. 3 overall pick and seven in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use them to rebuild in the Mike LaFleur era. We’ve conducted a Cardinals seven-round mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Cardinals 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 3 overall): Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

While there was some debate during the college football season about whether or not Francis Mauigoa would be a guard in the NFL, he can hold down the right tackle spot in the NFL just fine and provide a massive upgrade for the Cardinals. LaFleur is tasked with quickly elevating Arizona’s offense, and it starts by locking in his bookend tackles: Paris Johnson Jr. and Mauigoa.

Round 2 (No. 34 overall): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Reports indicate that the Cardinals are very interested in Ty Simpson as they look to find their new franchise quarterback in the wake of Kyler Murray's release. While they may need to trade back into the end of the first round to nab him, if he falls to the second pick in the second round, I don’t see them passing him up. Simpson's 2025 campaign was a bit of a roller coaster, but his tape is loaded with NFL-caliber throws. He’s unafraid to challenge the entire field and fires some darts into tight middle-of-the-field windows. He doesn't have a ton of starting experience, and he fell off after dealing with numerous injuries late in the season, but he’s a worthwhile gamble here at the top of round two.

Round 3 (No. 65 overall): Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

Gabe Jacas is getting a lot more attention in the pre-draft circuit than he did during the college football season. He’s a good athlete with solid pass-rush production in college. He’s elevated his draft stock into the top 75 with strong showings at the Panini Senior Bowl and NFL Combine. He can be part of an EDGE group that only has three players under contract beyond the 2026 season.

Round 4 (No. 104 overall): Gracen Halton, IDL, Oklahoma

No defensive lineman had a better NFL Combine than Oklahoma's Gracen Halton. His 36.5-inch vertical and 9-foot-6 broad jump are elite numbers for the position, as was his 4.82 40-yard dash. He’s a bit undersized but makes up for it with his effort and athleticism. Plus, Walter Nolen is the only IDL under contract for Arizona past 2026.

Round 5 (No. 142 overall): Trey Zuhn III, IOL, Texas A&M

Trey Zuhn III was a four-year starter at left tackle for Texas A&M but is transitioning to play inside at the NFL level. He worked out as a center at the NFL Combine and was quite impressive. While his game will need refinement, playing inside for the first time, most of his flaws will be eliminated by not playing in space as a tackle. He’s a multi-year captain who doesn’t take plays off. I can see him developing into a long-term starter at guard or center for the Cardinals.

Texas A&M OL Trey Zuhn on transitioning to Center pic.twitter.com/M0Rkp5PxSr — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 28, 2026

Round 6 (No. 183 overall): Jaydn Ott, RB, Oklahoma

The Cardinals addressed some other major holes first in this mock draft, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they take a running back earlier than this. Jaydn Ott transferred to Oklahoma from Cal last year, and things just didn’t go to plan. He was a star at Cal in 2023, putting up 1,315 rushing yards with 14 total touchdowns. He had just 23 touches with Oklahoma in 2025. He’s dealt with various injuries in 2024 and 2025, but he looked healthy at the Panini Senior Bowl last month. If the Cardinals do wait this late to grab a running back, I like the risk with Ott, a player with good vision, acceleration, and the ability to catch the football out of the backfield.

Round 7 (No. 216 overall): Toriano Pride Jr., CB, Missouri