Bills 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Post-DJ Moore Trade

The Buffalo Bills traded for wide receiver DJ Moore on Thursday in a move that helps shore up their wide receiver corps. It was far from a blockbuster, but it shows that Buffalo is serious about improving the group of weapons around Josh Allen for 2026. There’s more work to be done this offseason.

Buffalo has the No. 26 overall pick and seven in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to regain their spot atop the AFC East. We’ve conducted a Bills seven-round mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Bills 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 26 overall): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren didn’t have a great 40 time at the NFL Combine, but he’s still a first-round-caliber prospect who could earn a starting role in Buffalo right away. The Bills need both short- and long-term help at safety. McNeil-Warren is physical over the middle and in run support, long-limbed, and a forced fumble connoisseur. I see him as primarily an in-the-box safety.

Round 3 (No. 91 overall): Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

The Bills continue to build on their defense with this pick, bolstering the second level. Deontae Lawson is an athletic, high-IQ linebacker who has a knack for being a disruptive blitzer. He’s also a positive player in coverage. He needs to work on his tackling, though. He can get to ball carriers, but he’s not always bringing them down one-on-one.

Round 4 (No. 126 overall): Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

North Dakota State's Bryce Lance—the younger brother of Trey Lance—is one of the best-kept secrets in the draft. Lance brings size, YAC ability, and can win at the catch point in tight coverage. He also brings speed, as he showed with his 4.34 40-yard dash. He also finished top five among receivers in the vertical jump at 41.5 inches. Even with Moore in the fold, the Bills should look to use an early day-three pick on another pass-catcher.

Round 5 (No. 164 overall): Trey Zuhn III, IOL, Texas A&M

Trey Zuhn III was a four-year starter at left tackle for Texas A&M but is transitioning to play inside at the NFL level. He worked out as a center at the NFL Combine and was quite impressive. While his game will need refinement, playing inside for the first time, most of his flaws will be eliminated by not playing in space as a tackle. He’s a multi-year captain who doesn’t take plays off. I can see him developing into a long-term starter at guard or center for the Bills.

Round 5 (No. 167 overall): Jam Miller, RB, Alabama

Jam Miller surprised many with his speed at the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash and excelled in the on-field drills. Alabama struggled to find a consistent run game this season, so Miller is a bit under-hyped heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s likely just an early-down back at the NFL level, but can potentially compete with Ray Davis to be the RB2 in 2027 and beyond.

Round 7 (No. 219 overall): Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

Nadame Tucker is a very interesting name to monitor through this pre-draft process. He was a monster on the statsheet in 2025, recording a nation-leading 14.5 sacks and 21 TFLs at Western Michigan. However, he's an older prospect (he'll be 26 when the season begins) with only one year of production. He's also undersized for an NFL edge rusher. He may be worth a gamble for a team that believes Tucker is simply a late bloomer.

Round 7 (No. 227 overall): Riley Nowakowski, FB/TE, Indiana