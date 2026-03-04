Chiefs 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Post-Trent McDuffie Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off the biggest trade of the 2026 offseason so far, shipping off cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for four draft picks, including the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. What better time to drop a Chiefs 7-round mock draft than right now?

Kansas City now has multiple first-round picks and nine overall in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use them to get their dynasty back on track. We’ve conducted a Chiefs seven-round mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Chiefs 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 9 overall): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Don’t get bogged down in the unsubstantiated social media rumors; Makai Lemon is very much in the WR1 mix. The Chiefs need to get more dynamic on offense in 2026. Whether it’s injuries or off-field issues, there’s simply too much uncertainty in the Chiefs’ wide receiver room to ignore. Lemon looks ready to make an immediate impact. He’s quick out of his breaks, consistently finds soft spots against zone coverage, and plays with impressive physicality at the catch point.

Round 1 (No. 29 overall): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Chiefs attempt to replace McDuffie with the highest pick they got for him. Avieon Terrell is the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons standout A.J. Terrell. Avieon is a physical, sticky man-coverage corner who could step in as an immediate starter as a slot corner in Kansas City. Chiefs fans will love his tenacity and the attitude he brings to the field on gameday.

Round 2 (No. 40 overall): Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Kansas City has a long-term need at tackle that must be addressed, in part, during the 2026 NFL Draft. The No. 40 pick is kind of a sweet spot, as there are some tackles outside of the very top tier that should be available here. Let’s go with Clemson’s Blake Miller, a powerful, athletic tackle with a ton of college experience. Pass protection is his strong suit, and I think he can be a day-one starter if needed. Otherwise, he projects as a long-term starter for Kansas City beginning in 2027.

Round 3 (No. 74 overall): Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

The big winner of the last two months among running backs is Mike Washington Jr. He possesses the size-speed combo that pretty much every NFL team is looking for. We saw his physicality on display at the Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, but his speed at the NFL Combine was a game-changer (4.33 in the 40-yard dash). The Chiefs need to add a jolt to their run game and can do it right here.

Round 4 (No. 109 overall): Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Georgia’s offense doesn’t always highlight the best individual traits of each player, so unless you’re Brock Bowers, you can get lost in the shadow of the overall unit. That’s what happened to Oscar Delp. Delp is a strong route runner who can thrive as a RAC guy in the middle of the field. He’s not a Travis Kelce replacement, but he can be part of that equation as an alignment-versatile offense weapon.

Round 5 (No. 147 overall): Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona

Genesis Smith didn't run at the 2026 NFL Combine, but he put up elite jumping numbers (42.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-8 broad) and a very good short shuttle (4.18s). He's a solid free safety prospect that can add depth to the Chiefs’ defensive backfield.

Round 5 (No. 168 overall): Dontay Corleone, IDL, Cincinnati

Dontay Corleone says he's healthy now from his pulmonary embolism diagnosis. Now that he's on medication, there are no lingering effects from his illness. He didn’t work out at the NFL Combine, but we’ll see what he does at his pro day. He was a disruptive force along the defensive line for the Bearcats earlier in his career and may wind up being a steal for the Chiefs here if he stays healthy.

Round 5 (No. 177 overall): Eli Heidenreich, WR/RB, Navy

Navy RB/WR Eli Heidenreich has a cult following on social media—for good reason. He's a very intriguing player with the skill set to be utilized in several offensive roles. His 4.44 40-yard dash was excellent and helps his projection to NFL offenses. He can catch the ball, run solid routes, and has now shown quality speed. He’d be a very fun piece in Kansas City’s offense.

Round 6 (No. 210 overall): George Gumbs Jr., EDGE, Florida