2026 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine Edition

What a week it was in Indianapolis! The 2026 NFL Combine has come and gone, and plenty of money was made for prospects who showed out. Now it's time to see how those on-field performances and confirmed measureables impact our NFL Mock Drafts.

Let's see how the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft could play out with the 2026 NFL Combine now in the rearview mirror. Do your own mock draft right now inside our MOCK DRAFT MACHINE

2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

While he didn't do much at the 2026 NFL Combine, there's no reason to get cute here. We all know who this pick will be. Coming off a Heisman campaign and a dominant CFP run, Fernando Mendoza has checked every box required of a potential No. 1 overall pick. He operates with a level of calmness under pressure that the Raiders have desperately lacked. If Mark Davis and Tom Brady want to finally stabilize the most important position on the field, Mendoza is the only move that makes sense.

2. New York Jets

Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State



The Jets are rebuilding their defense from the ground up, and Arvell Reese can be a cornerstone. He toggled between off-ball linebacker and edge rusher in 2025, but I expect his full pass-rushing capabilities to be unlocked in the NFL. Reese acknowledged at the Combine that he has to improve as a full-time edge player, but his blend of size and burst gives him the upside to be the most disruptive pass rusher in this class.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami



I believe Francis Mauigoa can hold down the right tackle spot in the NFL just fine and provide a massive upgrade for the Cardinals, just edging out Spencer Fano and Monroe Freeling for the OT1 spot in the class. New head coach Mike LaFleur will be tasked with quickly elevating Arizona’s offense, and it starts by locking in his bookend tackles: Paris Johnson Jr. and Mauigoa. Winning in the trenches leads to winning when the clock hits triple-zero.

4. Tennessee Titans

New Titans head coach Robert Saleh spoke glowingly of Rueben Bain Jr. at the NFL Combine, and Bain said he had a great formal interview with them as well. The arm length concern isn't going away after measuring with sub-31-inch arms at the NFL Combine, but Bain can ball. He is explosive off the snap, plays with immense power, has a relentless motor, and offers plenty of upside at a major area of need. In this class, he still should be a top-five pick. Of note, Adam Schefter reports that some teams measured Bain's arms at 32 inches. So, you know, just trust the tape.

5. New York Giants

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Positional value be damned, Caleb Downs would be a perfect fit for the Giants here. New head coach John Harbaugh saw firsthand the impact a hybrid defensive back like Kyle Hamilton had on his defense in Baltimore, and Downs has the potential to provide that same type of influence in New York. He’s an incredibly instinctive player who can thrive anywhere on the field. Downs also brings the kind of leadership and football IQ that should earn him a captain’s role sooner rather than later, making him a foundational piece for this Giants defense. He reportedly knocked it out of the park in all his team interviews at the NFL Combine, too.

6. Cleveland Browns

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

As the Browns look to shore up their offensive line, Monroe Freeling feels too good to pass up. Freeling has the desired length and measurables for the position—he's 6-foot-7 3/8 with massive 34.75-inch arms and an 84.5-inch wingspan—and is still an ascending prospect at just 21 years old. Coming off the board at No. 6 overall is aggressive, but I feel good about him being at worst OT3 in the class. [Editor's note: The Tytus Howard trade is a great start to Cleveland's OL rebuild. Now add Freeling and lock down the book ends.]

7. Washington Commanders

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles is the kind of dynamic player the Commanders desperately need on the second level. He offers a rare combination of energy, versatility, and pass-rush ability. The fact that he's already excelled as the green dot for Ohio State proves he has the leadership and high football IQ to be an instant starter and the commander of the Washington defense. Styles wowed with his measurables and athleticism at the NFL Combine.

8. New Orleans Saints

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame



I have finally succumbed to the hive mind and put Jeremiyah Love here to the Saints. Love is a tremendous talent who I feel is an even better running back prospect than Ashton Jeanty last year, who went higher than this. Assuming the Alvin Kamara era ends, New Orleans doesn't have a running back for the present or future. Hopefully, the Saints are active with wide receivers in free agency so Love can be the final piece to an upgraded offensive skill group.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Chiefs need to get more dynamic on offense in 2026. Whether it’s injuries or off-field issues, there’s simply too much uncertainty in the Chiefs’ wide receiver room to ignore. Makai Lemon looks ready to make an immediate impact. He’s quick out of his breaks, consistently finds soft spots against zone coverage, and plays with impressive physicality at the catch point. Let's just not talk about his Combine podium session ever again.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

I continue to believe this is one of the better player-team fits in the draft. The Bengals need an infusion of talent across the entire defense, and addressing the interior defensive line makes sense as a starting point. Peter Woods is already an excellent run defender, but what makes him especially intriguing is his upside as a pass rusher. His athleticism, power, and relentless motor give him the tools to develop into a legitimate interior disruptor on passing downs, adding much-needed versatility and long-term upside to Cincinnati’s defensive front.

11. Miami Dolphins

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah



Where will Spencer Fano play at the next level? I'm not panicking about his arm length. Yes, 32 1/8-inch arms are small, but he's extremely polished, technically-sound, and has great footwork. I think he can overcome those length issues to be a starting right tackle. The Dolphins can use his help at various spots on the offensive line, so even if he's just a guard, I'd love this fit.

12. Dallas Cowboys

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech



The Cowboys need a ton of help on defense at every level of the defense. Here, they nab David Bailey, a polarizing EDGE prospect. Bailey was a wrecking ball in 2025, leading the nation in pressures while piling up 14.5 sacks. While some will nitpick his frame, his ability to convert elite pass-rushing instincts into consistent sack production was undeniable last season. The question is whether it can fully translate to the NFL and whether or not he is truly a high-end athlete moving laterally.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU



Quentin Lake got a shiny new deal, but it appears the other pending free-agent defensive backs in Los Angeles will not. Luckily, there are a few viable first-round options for the Rams and CB1 falls into their lap here. Mansoor Delane was the most complete draft-eligible cornerback in college football this past season, frequently using his physicality and elite football IQ to shut down receivers. He can excel in both man and zone coverage as an immediate starter for the Rams. If Delane is already gone, maybe a guy like Jermod McCoy would be the pick.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Despite a 40-yard dash time that was just fine (I swear, it's fine), I think the all-around package that Carnell Tate brings to the table makes him a great pick here. Tate is a versatile, technically sound receiver who just knows how to get open in short-to-intermediate windows. He has that rare ability to pluck the ball out of the air from any angle. This pick continues what surely will be the theme of the Ravens' offseason: supporting Lamar Jackson.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



As he showed at the NFL Combine, Kenyon Sadiq is an explosive, elite athlete who brings game-changing speed to the tight end position. He had elite jumps (43.5-inch vertical, 11-foot-2 broad) and a crazy fast 40-yard dash (4.39). Sadiq can line up all over the formation and is a strong blocker in the run game. He has the potential to step in immediately as a key target for Baker Mayfield while helping open run lanes for Bucky Irving.

16. New York Jets (via IND)

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama



Historically speaking (in recent years), if you're gonna find a starting quarterback, you have to do so in the first round. Sometimes those first-round QBs have to leave and flourish elsewhere, but the vast majority of starting quarterbacks come from the opening round. With an extra first-round pick this year, the Jets take a swing on Ty Simpson. Simpson's 2025 campaign was a bit of a roller coaster, but his tape is loaded with NFL-caliber throws. He’s unafraid to challenge the entire field and fires some darts into tight middle-of-the-field windows. He doesn't have a ton of starting experience, and he fell off after dealing with numerous injuries late in the season, but investing the 16th pick is way different pressure-wise and way less costly than the No. 2 pick.

17. Detroit Lions

Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State



Lions general manager Brad Holmes said Tate Ratledge is a potential option at center if they need to replace Graham Glasgow. You know what could make that move easier? Bringing in the best guard prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft to play alongside Ratledge. Olaivavega Ioane is a powerful, technically sound player who excels in pass protection and consistently creates running lanes. He's unquestionably the best pure guard in the class.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon



Pretty much everyone I talk to about Dillon Thieneman says he's going in the first round. If that's the case, I can't ignore how great of a fit he'd be with the Vikings as a Harrison Smith replacement. Thieneman checks a lot of boxes: experience, ball production, range, football IQ, etc. If there were ever a draft to throw positional value out the window in round one, this is it. Take the seamless fit. Oh, and he ran like the wind at the NFL Combine, too.

19. Carolina Panthers

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Panthers are sniffing around potential wide receiver options, so don't be shocked if they take another big first-round swing on someone to pair with Tetairoa McMillan. Jordyn Tyson did not work out at the 2026 NFL Combine while recovering from a hamstring injury. Given that his injury history is a red flag, that wasn't exactly ideal. However, when healthy, he's arguably the top receiver in the class. Tyson is a polished, precise route runner who can consistently beat any coverage. His ability to line up both outside and in the slot gives Carolina immediate flexibility. He should produce right away in this offense.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



This is a home run for the Cowboys. Jermod McCoy may drop a bit because he hasn't played since the 2024 season, but he's arguably the top corner in the class. He combines size, athleticism, and ball skills at a very high level. If he regains his pre-injury explosiveness, McCoy has the potential to become a true CB1. He'll be healthy for the season and will quickly remind people of why he was the talk of the town in Knoxville as a sophomore.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M



Whether Aaron Rodgers returns in 2026 or not, the Steelers need more receiving weapons. KC Concepcion is supremely talented and really blossomed this season after transferring from NC State to Texas A&M. He's a RAC monster who has also developed as a deep threat.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Caleb Banks, IDL, Florida



The Chargers need to get more stout up front and can't let a talent like Caleb Banks get by them. Banks can anchor against the run while still holding his own on passing downs. At 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, he moves surprisingly well for his size, as he showed at the 2026 NFL Combine and Senior Bowl.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

For all the hand-wringing about Bain Jr.'s arm length, Cashius Howell's is even shorter at 30.25 inches. However, the pure production speaks for itself. He’s incredibly explosive off the snap, plays with a high motor, and has proven he can produce double-digit sacks at the college level. At No. 23 overall, you have to be a little less picky with your pass rushers than those in the top 10.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington



After addressing the offensive line at pick No. 6, it's time to bolster the receiving corps. Denzel Boston brings a large frame and play strength to the outside. He can be a true X receiver with reliable hands and the size to consistently win jump balls and seal off corners—with the ability to play from different alignments as well. He'll be the new WR1 for Shedeur Sanders.

25. Chicago Bears

Kayden McDonald, IDL, Ohio State



The Bears are very interested in improving the interior of the defensive line and Kayden McDonald is a great fit. McDonald is a massive interior defensive lineman who has been steadily climbing draft boards. He is a phenomenal run-stuffing nose tackle who uses his strength and high motor to wreak havoc against the run.

26. Buffalo Bills

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana



Omar Cooper Jr. is the talk of draft Twitter lately, and he was quite popular on the team visit circuit during the Combine. We know why the Bills need a wide receiver, but why Cooper? Well, he is physical, versatile, and can make the quarterback right on throws that other receivers simply can't get to. He had a nose for the end zone in college as well.

27. San Francisco 49ers

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

It appears the 49ers may need a new left tackle sooner than we thought, with the news that Trent Williams could be on his way out this offseason. Caleb Lomu can step in immediately. He’s a young, high-ceiling prospect who made significant strides this season in both pass protection and run blocking.

28. Houston Texans

Lee Hunter, IDL, Texas Tech



The Texans have a good group of pass rushers already. Here, they add a massive human who's a space-eater and run-stuffer. Lee Hunter has the desired mass and length for the position and will make his teammates' lives easier just with his presence up the middle.

29. Los Angeles Rams

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo



Let's have the Rams double-dip in the secondary with Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, a safety with a knack for stopping the run and forcing fumbles. I don't see him consistently playing a deep safety role for the Rams. Instead, he can make game-changing plays in the box. He can be a contributor as a rookie in this role.

30. Denver Broncos

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia



Broncos head coach Sean Payton acknowledged the need to add linebackers during his NFL Combine press conference. Georgia's CJ Allen is smart, physical, instinctive in coverage, and a reliable tackler with sound technique. He'd be a great fit.

31. New England Patriots

Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri



Some evaluators have compared Zion Young to Jaelan Phillips. Others compared him to DeMarcus Lawrence. Either way, it's lofty praise for the young man. Young's physical, violent style of play fits right in with a Mike Vrabel-coached team, providing serious juice to a pass-rushing group that needs it.

32. Seattle Seahawks

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson



The Seahawks need fresh talent in their cornerback room, as only Devon Witherspoon and Nehemiah Pritchett are currently under contract for the 2026 season. Avieon Terrell—the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons standout A.J. Terrell—is a physical, sticky man-coverage corner who could step in as an immediate starter for Seattle at a major area of need.





47. Indianapolis Colts

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma



The Colts need to add to their pass-rush group and take advantage of a deep class of solid options. While they have to wait until pick No. 47 because of their Sauce Gardner trade, R Mason Thomas is a good value. While he's a bit undersized, he has high pass-rush upside due to his bend and agility.

48. Atlanta Falcons

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Only A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes are under contract beyond the 2026 season, with the latter being an easy cut to save cap space before 2027 if the Falcons need it. San Diego State's Chris Johnson has had back-to-back strong seasons with the Aztecs and will be just 21 years old when the NFL season starts. Johnson is scheme-versatile and a difference-maker on the back end—he has five interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two touchdowns over his last two collegiate seasons. Johnson is still ascending as a prospect, leaving plenty of room for growth into being Terrell's long-term complement. Johnson also ran really well at the NFL Combine.

52. Green Bay Packers

Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

The Packers could lose left tackle Rasheed Walker in free agency. While they may look to fill that hole internally or with a free agent veteran in the short-term, they can find a long-term answer here in the second round. Caleb Tiernan is a prospect worth targeting. He is a massive presence at 6-foot-8 and 323 pounds, with more than 30 career starts under his belt. Tiernan has the tools to develop into a long-term starter.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

Christen Miller, IDL, Georgia

Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton are entering the final year of their deals in 2026. Maason Smith hasn't yet proven he's a long-term answer, either. So let's add to the defensive line here. Christen Miller has heavy hands and projects as a solid NFL starter. He needs to work on fine-tuning all elements of his game to reach his potential, but he's not far off from doing that.



