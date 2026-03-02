6 Biggest Winners from the 2026 NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL Combine delivered some jaw-dropping athletic performances. From Sonny Styles' historic workout to Kenyon Sadiq breaking the tight end 40-yard dash record, to Mike Washington Jr.'s tear-producing run, several prospects significantly boosted their 2026 NFL Draft stock at Lucas Oil Stadium this past week. With the 2026 NFL Draft now less than two months away, here are the six biggest winners from the 2026 NFL Combine.

2026 NFL Combine Winners

Dillon Thieneman, SAF, Oregon

Wow, what a performance by Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman on Friday night. Some thought he could be a first-rounder before the 2026 NFL Combine, but there's little doubt that he deserves to go on night one now. Thieneman posted the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash and second-best vertical jump among safeties. He was an intriguing prospect all along because of his tenacity and game-changing plays. But then we saw his 4.35 speed and high-end jumps (41-inch vert, 10-foot-5 broad). Keep an eye on the Vikings at No. 18 overall. He'd be an awesome fit in Minnesota with Brian Flores.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles is a tremendous athlete, but what he did at the 2026 NFL Combine was simply absurd. He had a 4.46 40-yard dash, a 43.5-inch vertical, and looked impressive and fluid in on-field drills, sparking a ton of conversation around just how high he could go in the draft. It seems like his range is anywhere between picks No. 5-12. The New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Dallas Cowboys feel like great matches. Also of note, Styles said he's focused on highlighting his football IQ and versatility in meetings with NFL teams. He feels he can play any role on the second level.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq definitely earned the "freak" moniker in Indianapolis. He put up elite jumps (43.5-inch vertical, 11-foot-2 broad) and a crazy fast 40-yard dash (4.39). Fun stat courtesy of CBS: Sadiq is one of only three players to run a sub-4.40 40-yard dash along with a 40-plus-inch vertical jump since 2003 (Nick Emmanwori and DK Metcalf). Sadiq is a major weapon in the passing game and as a blocker in the run game. He was the clear TE1 coming into the week and only helped ensure he'll be a top-25 pick in April.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Georgia's Monroe Freeling was a rising prospect heading into the 2026 NFL Combine. Then his measurables dropped. He's 6-foot-7 3/8 with massive 34.75-inch arms and an 84.5-inch wingspan. His length is going to be a superpower in this draft class, where a lot of the top college tackles are being projected as guards at the NFL level. He also had a sub-5.00 40-yard dash with a 1.72 10-yard split. If there's going to be a surprise top-10 pick in this class, it may be Freeling.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

The big winner of the last two months among running backs is Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. He possesses the size-speed combo that pretty much every NFL team is looking for. We saw his physicality on display in Mobile at the Panini Senior Bowl, but his speed at the NFL Combine was a game-changer. Washington Jr. ran a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash. He may have run his way into being RB2, as well. Washington Jr. knew it when it happened, as he broke down in tears after seeing how fast he ran.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech