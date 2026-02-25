2026 NFL Combine News And Notes: LB & EDGE

The 2026 NFL Combine keeps on rolling with the first set of player interviews on Wednesday. The following is a collection of news and notes from the LB, EDGE, and DL podium sessions at the 2026 NFL Combine. While everyone was asked about which teams they met with and whether those meetings were formal or informal, you won't find that content below. We're going to focus on the tidbits of info players gave about what they're working on, what they value, and what they're actually discussing with NFL teams.