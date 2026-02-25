2026 NFL Combine News And Notes: LB & EDGE

The 2026 NFL Combine keeps on rolling with the first set of player interviews on Wednesday. The following is a collection of news and notes from the LB, EDGE, and DL podium sessions at the 2026 NFL Combine. While everyone was asked about which teams they met with and whether those meetings were formal or informal, you won't find that content below. We're going to focus on the tidbits of info players gave about what they're working on, what they value, and what they're actually discussing with NFL teams.
2026 NFL Combines Notes: LB & EDGE
- Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. was extensively asked about the arm-length concerns raised about him. Bain said that no NFL team that he's met with asked about it. That shouldn't be a huge surprise, as it's not really a question he can answer. Bain will take official measurements on Thursday morning, and there's nothing he can do to change the length of his arms. NFL teams will discuss internally whether or not they're comfortable going outside of typical thresholds for Bain. His reported arm length is below 31 inches. Only nine players categorized in the DL/DE/EDGE category have recoded arm lengths below 31 inches at the NFL Combine since 1999. Excluding primarily interior players, that number drops to three.
- Ohio State's Arvell Reese says he sees himself as an outside linebacker/EDGE. He admitted he's got plenty to work on to perfect his game at those spots, but he believes he can adapt to all the responsibilities quickly.
- It was good to hear two of the top EDGEs in the class acknowledge their current weaknesses. Texas Tech's David Bailey noted that he has to improve against the run, while Auburn's Keldric Faulk said he wants to better his pass-rushing abilities. Film-watchers already know they need to do this, but it's refreshing to see first-rounders not shying away from owning up to their flaws. Also, just off the eye test, Bailey is going to have eye-popping measureables.
- Ohio State LB Sonny Styles said he's focused on highlighting his football IQ and versatility in meetings with NFL teams. He feels he can play any role on the second level.
- Tennessee EDGE Joshua Josephs said he played around 242 pounds last season, but he wants his NFL playing weight to be in the 248-250 pound range.
- Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher credited his safety background for his coverage ability. He noted how difficult it can be for linebackers since they practice run fits more than pass coverage, something echoed by other linebackers in attendance.
- Texas Tech DL Lee Hunter had a fun take on being a trash talker. He said he actually likes it when his trash talk motivates his opponent, because if they elevate their play, his play elevates as a response.
- Alabama LB Deontae Lawson said his instinctive qualities will help his game translate to the NFL level, noting it helps him see the game a tick faster.
- BYU LB Jack Kelly has a chip on his shoulder and something to prove at the 2026 NFL Combine. He's ready to show off his athleticism to the NFL—keep an eye out for his agility drills and vertical jump.
- Given all the talk about transferring for NIL/money reasons, there is another reason we shouldn't forget. Missouri LB Josiah Trotter highlighted that moving from West Virginia to Missouri and the SEC better prepared him for the NFL, mentally and physically. He said the SEC is the closest thing to the NFL you can get in college football.
- Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr. said he can play—and looks forward to playing—all three linebacker positions at the NFL level (SAM, WILL, MIKE) and is stressing his versatility in team meetings.
- Cincinnati DL Dontay Corleone says he's healthy now from his pulmonary embolism diagnosis. He said that now that he's on medication, there are no lingering effects from his illness.
- If there was one overarching takeaway from Wednesday's podiums, it was that the NFL truly is a "more you can do" league. Pretty much every player talked about the importance of versatility and noted how every NFL team brought it up in meetings. Versatility means different things to different position groups, but it's a vital part of being drafted and finding a role early.