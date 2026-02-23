2026 NFL Mock Draft: Pre-Combine Predictions

NFL Combine week is here! The 2026 NFL Combine is huge because it gives us yet another data point to gather even more information on some of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft appears to be a lock, with Fernando Mendoza headed to the Las Vegas Raiders. That gives the Raiders their face-of-the-franchise quarterback, and now the attention shifts to building the offense around him. If Las Vegas wants to maximize its return on investment in Mendoza, the front office must prioritize surrounding him with the right talent to accelerate his development.

2. New York Jets

Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State



The New York Jets sit at No. 2 overall and have the opportunity to address many positional needs, especially at quarterback. But with two picks in the first round, the Jets decide to go best-player-available and take a swing at the player many believe could turn out to be an instant-impact, game-changing player: Ohio State LB/EDGE Arvell Reese.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami



The Arizona Cardinals are picking No. 3 for a reason. That’s because they have a multitude of holes throughout this roster, and this is the first step to filling those holes. Instead of taking a swing at finding a replacement for Kyler Murray, the Cardinals decide to go with an offensive tackle. Francis Mauigoa is a plug-and-play offensive lineman who has the versatility to play both OT and OG.

4. Tennessee Titans

Changing the trajectory of an NFL team is about drafting difference-makers, and the Tennessee Titans appear to have done that offensively with Cam Ward. Now, defensively, they need to draft a young difference-maker for the future. So in this spot, the Titans select Miami EDGE Reuben Bain Jr. Bain is a physically dominant player with a high motor who will be an immediate impact player.

5. New York Giants

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah



In this spot, I believe the New York Giants will be really tempted to draft an electric playmaker at the receiver position. But under the new regime of John Harbaugh, playing great defense and establishing the run will be a top priority. So, following Harbaugh’s philosophy, the Giants draft an offensive lineman and select Utah OT Spencer Fano.

6. Cleveland Browns

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

It appears that all signs are pointing to Shedeur Sanders being the Week 1 starter for the Cleveland Browns next year. If that’s the case, the Browns need to surround him with more offensive pieces in order to get a real evaluation of Sanders next season. With the No. 6 selection in the draft, the Browns go with WR Jordyn Tyson. Tyson is a versatile playmaker who has the potential to be a true No. 1 receiver in an NFL offense, which is exactly what the Browns need.

7. Washington Commanders

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

The Washington Commanders took a step back this past year after the magical run of Jayden Daniels’ rookie season to the NFC Conference Championship Game. In my opinion, this year’s record more accurately reflected the current state of the roster, as it’s evident they need to fill holes both offensively and defensively. In this spot, the Commanders select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, a versatile defensive back who can play at all three levels—exactly what Washington needs.

8. New Orleans Saints

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The New Orleans Saints haven't had a dominant No. 1 receiver since the days of Michael Thomas. And with hopes of their second-year quarterback taking a step forward, that needs to change. In this spot, the Saints decide to go with Ohio State WR Carnell Tate. Tate has a high football IQ, is always in the right spot, and thrives in high-traffic areas, all quarterback-friendly traits that should help Tyler Shough tremendously.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame



The Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason should be about acquiring offensive playmakers for Patrick Mahomes. In this spot, the best offensive playmaker on the board is Jeremiyah Love. Love is a dynamic running back who can hit a home run out of the backfield. He can also align at receiver and make impactful plays. This would mark the first time in Mahomes’ career that he’s had a back like this in Kansas City, and with Eric Bieniemy back in the fold, expect some creative formations and play designs to make this combination an explosive one.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Cincinnati Bengals have reached the point where they have to make big investments in the offensive line. And it starts with this pick. With their No. 10 pick, they select Georgia OT Monroe Freeling. Freeling, at 6-foot-7 and 300-plus pounds, is a high-level pass protector who has the tools to develop into one of the best OTs in the NFL.

11. Miami Dolphins

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech



The Miami Dolphins have given every possible sign that they are in a full rebuild, both offensively and defensively. Having traded away Jaelan Phillips last year and just having released Bradley Chubb, the Dolphins are in need of a high-end pass rusher. David Bailey enters the draft as one of the most productive edge rushers in the class and gives the Dolphins an opportunity to have a consistent double-digit sack artist.

12. Dallas Cowboys

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Dallas Cowboys have to change the trajectory of this defense, and they have to do it immediately via the draft. With this pick they address the LB position, which has been a position of need for a few years now, and draft Ohio State versatile linebacker Sonny Styles. Styles can cover, tackle, and he has upside as a pass rusher. He adds a true chess piece to the Cowboys' defense.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU



The Los Angeles Rams were a few pieces away from making the Super Bowl last year. And when you are that close, it is detailed but important additions to a roster that swing the pendulum in your direction. For the Rams, that swing is drafting LSU CB Mansoor Delane.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington



In the Lamar Jackson era, the Baltimore Ravens have always lacked a true, dominant X-receiver, but it appears to be something that will be necessary to help get the Ravens over the top and into the Super Bowl. In this spot, the Ravens draft Washington WR Denzel Boston. Boston is a physically dominant receiver who can be a great red-zone threat, using his big frame to bring in passes.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of those teams that have been in search of a premier edge rusher for some years and have swung and missed. In this spot, they take another swing with Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell. Howell is an explosive edge with an ability to use his raw power and strength to overwhelm offensive linemen and should be able to finally give the Buccaneers the edge rusher production they've been in search of.

16. New York Jets (via IND)

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama



The Jets took a chance and passed up on Ty Simpson with the No. 2 overall pick in hopes that he would be available in this spot. Luckily for the Jets, Simpson is still on the board, giving the Jets the opportunity to draft him. Simpson has the opportunity to be a franchise quarterback for the Jets. New York walks away with two potential franchise-changing players in the first round of this draft.

17. Detroit Lions

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama



The Detroit Lions took a step back last year, and there is enough blame to go around for everybody. Part of the blame was the performance of the offensive line and not being able to rely consistently on the run game. To change the outcome of that, the Lions draft Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor. Proctor is a road-grading run blocker who has the size and mass to move people consistently off the football.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson



The Minnesota Vikings need help in the secondary of this defense. Avieon Terrell is a versatile defender who can play on the outside but also kick inside to the nickel position. This versatility will fit in great with defensive coordinator Brian Flores' exotic scheme and give Terrell the opportunity to make impactful plays.

19. Carolina Panthers

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



This is quietly one of my favorite player-to-team pairings. The Panthers have had success by adding big-bodied offensive playmakers to this offense, and I think they should continue the trend. Kenyon Sadiq has the upside to become a top tight end in the NFL and gives Bryce Young a big target to make catches across the middle of the field and high-end run-after-the-catch ability.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

The Cowboys double down on the front seven. After selecting versatile linebacker Sonny Styles with their first pick, they go back to the front seven and go with Miami edge Akheem Mesidor. Mesidor is a physically dominant edge rusher who will play well against the run but can also be a double-digit sack player year in and year out.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M



The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be all-in on convincing Aaron Rodgers to come back for one more year. And if that is the case, the Steelers need to understand the only way this works is if they go all-in on improving the skill position groups. That means in the draft they take a receiver, and that receiver is Texas A&M's KC Concepcion.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri



The Los Angeles Chargers got rid of Joey Bosa last year, and Khalil Mack is getting older. But with Justin Herbert in his prime years, they have no time to waste in putting together the best roster they can. In this spot, the Chargers draft Missouri EDGE Zion Young. Young has explosiveness and power coming off the edge, with the potential to be a dominant edge rusher in the NFL.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame



This selection projects that the Philadelphia Eagles and A.J. Brown make a decision to part ways with each other, which is something that honestly should have happened before the trade deadline. With DeVonta Smith on the roster and locked in for a few years, the Eagles attempt to replace Brown's size with another big-bodied receiver, Malachi Fields.

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State



Earlier in the NFL mock draft, the Browns got Sanders some help by drafting a wide receiver. This time around, they draft an IOL to help protect him. Olaivavega Ioane is the best pure interior offensive lineman in the class.

25. Chicago Bears

Kayden McDonald, IDL, Ohio State



The Chicago Bears appear to be hitting their stride offensively and have a lot of momentum entering the 2026 season. Defensively, it is a different story. The Bears in 2025 definitely relied on turnovers, and their rush defense was in the bottom half of the NFL. To help solve that issue, the Bears draft IDL Kayden McDonald.

26. Buffalo Bills

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia



The hot topic in Buffalo has been the receiver position. So while that remains a top priority, the Bills also need players to help stop the run. That's why they go with Georgia LB CJ Allen, a physical downhill thumper.

27. San Francisco 49ers

Makai Lemon, WR, USC

With the trade of Deebo Samuel last year, the upcoming release of Brandon Aiyuk, and the injury to George Kittle, the San Francisco 49ers need some young playmakers. Makai Lemon is a productive slot receiver who understands timing and being in the right spot, which mirrors Purdy's game.

28. Houston Texans

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

Peter Woods to the Houston Texans at pick 28 will be one of the steals of the draft. Woods, a quick-twitch, powerful defensive tackle, should thrive in this attacking defense. Adding him along with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter should make this defense even more unstoppable.

29. Los Angeles Rams

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State



The Rams have needed to address the tackle position for a few years, and now they finally get the opportunity to. Max Iheanachor is a high-end athlete at the OT position and also has a great competitive spirit—two things we know GM Les Snead loves in prospects.

30. Denver Broncos

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn



The Denver Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL, so this pick is not a need as much as it is about adding quality depth and the potential for a huge return on investment. Keldric Faulk, entering the college season, was one of the best defensive prospects, and falling to pick No. 30 could be a huge benefit for the Broncos as they add another versatile trench player.

31. New England Patriots

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia



The New England Patriots’ victory in the AFC Championship—a gritty 10–7 win over the Broncos—was a defensive masterpiece, but it also made one thing clear: the offense needs more explosive playmakers to reach the next level. Drafting Zachariah Branch provides exactly that. Branch is a "human joystick" who can turn a simple screen into a 60-yard touchdown.

32. Seattle Seahawks

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champs, and at the back end of the first round, they have a real opportunity to get better. Jermod McCoy has been mentioned as one of the best CBs in the draft, but he has fallen slightly due to not playing this season. However, the Seahawks benefit from this situation and add a high-end CB to this secondary.



