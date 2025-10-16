Sidney Fugar Interview: Positive Impact

Baylor offensive tackle Sidney Fugar was one of the program's surprise performers in 2024. Transferring to the program from South Carolina ahead of last season, he ended up playing in 13 games with eight starts at left tackle after moving from guard. Fugar entered 2025 as the unquestioned blindside protector.

Fugar comes from humble beginnings in Ghana. While at Western Illinois, the eventual Waldorf, Maryland resident worked routine jobs to support chasing his dream of pursuing professional football. Now Fugar is legitimately on the 2026 NFL Draft map.

Fugar recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Fugar discussed transferring from South Carolina to Baylor, his emergence at left tackle, and so much more.

JM: You decided to transfer to Baylor after previously playing at Western Illinois and South Carolina. How do you reflect on that decision now?

Sidney Fugar: It’s been a journey, man. A beautiful journey. From playing my first-ever football snap as a senior in high school, going through the trials and tribulations ever since, it’s been nothing but a blessing in my opinion.

JM: There’s no doubt about that. You had a great season at Baylor in 2024. You must feel like you made the right decision to come to this program. You’ve really taken a step forward.

Sidney Fugar: When I first arrived at Baylor, I knew I could make a positive impact on the program. I just waited my turn, waited for my opportunity. I trusted the amount of work I was putting in. I trusted the coaching staff.

When my number got called, I knew I’d be ready to go. I’ve always wanted to prove myself at this level. I want everybody to see I’m a good ball player.

JM: You and the program are off to a pretty good start here in 2025. What did you come into this new season looking to prove?

Sidney Fugar: I’ve just been trying to help us win games. We’ve won games, we’ve lost games. I want Baylor to be the best team we can be, so I’m trying to be the best teammate I can be. We’re playing together as one unit on the offensive line.

I’m trying to make sure [quarterback] Sawyer [Robertson] has a clean pocket to operate from. He’s a great player. Our running back, Bryson Washington, is an extremely talented player as well. I’m trying to create rushing lanes for him.

I'm a team player. I’m becoming a better overall player in the process. I’m working hard to be productive, a positive influence on the team.

JM: You actually started last season at left guard. You made the move to left tackle and the offense played better down the stretch. What went into that move? It’s tough to make that change in the middle of a season.

Sidney Fugar: It actually wasn’t that difficult for me. I had been playing offensive tackle since my senior year of high school. It allowed me to make an easier transition here at Baylor. It was more so about picking up the offense. I knew it really well when I was playing guard. There was an adjustment period there.

I had to get more familiar with everybody’s job on offense. Moving to tackle, I had to train and get ready to slow down those faster pass rushers. After the coaching staff wanted me to get reps at tackle, I took it in stride. I prepared hard that week.

JM: You’re a left tackle. You must have felt good about having that continuity this year.

Sidney Fugar: Yeah, definitely. I’m a good athlete to be playing this left tackle position. I’ve made a good transition. My bread and butter is definitely at the offensive tackle spot.

JM: No doubt. What’s been your favorite play to run in the Baylor playbook since making the move to tackle? What’s something you get excited about hearing in the huddle?

Sidney Fugar: I love running counter. I also like those screen plays. It’s cool to see us offensive linemen get an opportunity to move around and block in space. I love coming at a defender. I’m like a flying bear (laughs). It’s fun when I make contact with those little defenders.

I love catching a defender off guard as the pulling linemen. I love the contact aspect of the game. It’s my favorite aspect of football. Let me go pull to the corner.

JM: I love that. This has been outstanding, Sidney. What are your goals for the remainder of this 2025 season?

Sidney Fugar: I want to be one of the best offensive linemen in this class. We want to continue winning games. We have a talented team that can compete this season. We’re striving towards something and working through that.