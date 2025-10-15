Kelvin Gilliam Jr. Interview: Changing the Narrative

Virginia Tech defensive tackle Kelvin Gilliam Jr. has been a keynote member of their rotation this season. The former Oklahoma transfer appeared in 13 games in 2024, registering 35 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss. Gilliam Jr. returned in 2025 with something to prove and has already gotten multiple sacks this season.

Gilliam Jr. recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Gilliam Jr. discussed transferring from Oklahoma to Virginia Tech, his potential journey to the 2026 NFL Draft, and so much more.

JM: You decided to transfer to Virginia Tech before the 2024 season after previously playing three seasons at Oklahoma. How do you reflect on that decision now?

Kelvin Gilliam Jr.: Looking back at that decision now, I think it was the right move for me to make. I enjoyed my time at Oklahoma. I love the people and the coaching staff. I always felt well supported at Oklahoma.

As a Richmond, Virginia native, I just knew it was time for me to come home.

JM: That’s exactly what you did. You had a nice season at Virginia Tech in 2024. You registered 35 tackles, a couple of tackles for loss, and three sacks. You’ve really taken a step forward. I believe getting more playing time went into your decision to enter the portal last year.

Kelvin Gilliam Jr.: My final season at Oklahoma [2023], I was playing behind six outstanding seniors. I knew it was time for me to make a change. When I first arrived at Virginia Tech, I was playing under head coach Brent Pry, who recruited me when he was at Penn State.

I knew the coaching staff well. I wanted to come in and make a name for myself. That's exactly what I did in 2024. I played next to two amazing draft picks in Antwuan Powell-Ryland, who was with the Philadelphia Eagles, and Aeneas Peebles, who is with the Baltimore Ravens.

Playing with those guys improved my game. I’ve been so blessed to be a part of this special program.

JM: You took the next question right out of my mouth. What did you learn from playing next to those two draft picks on the defensive line last year?

Kelvin Gilliam Jr.: I learned so much, especially in the passing game. We sat down and watched film together. We learned how to attack offensive linemen together. Powell-Ryland and Peebles, they used to call it pass-rushing philosophy.

I learned a lot from just watching how they attacked the game. They had a ton of information and knowledge to offer. I’ve been applying it to my game this year. It’s been great. I’m so excited to see them get their opportunity at the next level.

JM: On the other side, you also had to practice against a great running back in Bhayshul Tuten. How did iron sharpen iron?

Kelvin Gilliam Jr.: When we put the ball in Bhayshul Tuten’s hands, we knew he was going to do something special with it. It was a blessing to have him on the offensive side of the ball. He’s so fast and explosive, and he’s a tough runner as well.

It was always the second or third guy that tackled him. It was never the first defender. I was glad to call him a teammate. Practicing against him every day made every single one of us better.

JM: Coming into this 2025 season, I know you had designs of being more of an every-down player.

Kelvin Gilliam Jr.: I’ve taken on more of a leadership approach this season. I’m making sure we’re focused on winning. We didn’t get off to a great start. All the goals we have, it'll take care of itself when we’re winning.

That’s the fun part. I'm a vocal leader. This season, I know it’s my last ride. Every time I take the field, I’m blessed to step on that grass. I’m taking advantage of every opportunity. I love playing this game.

JM: Has pass-rushing production been a point of emphasis for you?

Kelvin Gilliam Jr.: It’s definitely something I emphasized coming into the season. I want to be that every-down guy, a guy who can wreck the opponent’s game plan. I’ve always been a good run stopper. I want to show everyone that I can rush the passer as well. It’s a point of emphasis.

I’m playing every down like it’s 3rd-and-8. That’s the money down right there. You need to have a different mentality on those third-and-long situations. I emphasized that this past offseason.

JM: I love that. This has been outstanding, Kelvin. What are your goals for the remainder of this 2025 season?

Kelvin Gilliam Jr.: We want to change the narrative at Virginia Tech. We want to put this great program back on the map. When I leave here, I want to know I left a legacy behind, both on the field and in the locker room.