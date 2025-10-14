Chandler Rivers Interview: Athleticism and Instincts

Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers is an intriguing prospect. The Blue Devils standout broke out throughout the 2024 campaign to record three interceptions and 11 pass breakups. Rivers, a sticky man-coverage corner, has built on that momentum in 2025.

Rivers, the No. 68 overall prospect in our Draft Network 100 rankings, recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Rivers discussed his approach in man coverage, the best wide receivers he's squared off with, his physical mentality as a tackler, and so much more.

JM: I thought you took a step forward in 2024. You recorded career highs in interceptions (three) and pass breakups (11) last season. What changes led to that improvement?

Chandler Rivers: I honed in on my craft more than ever before. I became one of the older, more experienced guys on the team last year. I took that seriously. I just stepped up my preparation. I grew into that leadership role.

If I go out there and perform, everybody around me is going to be motivated to do the same. That was my biggest thing last year. I felt like my play reflected that.

JM: You accepted that responsibility. You also had 7.5 tackles for loss. You like coming downhill and impacting the run game. That’s not the case with every cornerback. Where does that mentality come from?

Chandler Rivers: I embrace every way I can impact the game. Whether that’s interceptions, pass breakups, or making a tackle behind the line of scrimmage. I took a lot of pride in that. Our entire defense, my teammates, we all pride ourselves on getting tackles for loss.

If the offense is playing behind the sticks, we have better opportunities to make plays, create turnovers in the passing game. That’s our motto on defense: to come downhill and tackle. I love changing the game any way I can.

JM: It shows on tape. In an era of college football where NIL and entering the transfer portal are running rampant, you’re in your fourth season at Duke. I love that. What’s kept you at the program?

Chandler Rivers: Players make the program. Players create the culture. Duke is just different. I obviously haven’t been to any other place, but I know I love it here at Duke. This feels like home, even though I’m from Texas.

Being in North Carolina for four years, it’s been different. I love the people. I love this program. I wouldn’t trade it for the world, honestly. That’s what kept me here. NIL, whatever opportunities I had, I never considered leaving Duke.

JM: Going from Texas to North Carolina, what are some of the biggest lifestyle adjustments you had to make?

Chandler Rivers: For one, the weather (laughs). We get all four seasons here in North Carolina. In Texas, it’s pretty much summer all the time. That was the biggest adjustment. I had to get used to the weather, playing in cold games.

JM: That’s funny. I love watching you play man and zone coverage on tape. What’s your preference? What coverage does Duke predominantly ask you to play?

Chandler Rivers: We’re a man coverage defense at Duke. I love playing man. I get to go up against another great receiver, a good receiver in general. I embrace the opportunity to showcase my man-coverage skills.

I feel like anybody can sit back in coverage and play zone. Not everybody can play man coverage. I love it. If we get the offense behind the sticks, then we can play zone coverage, keep eyes on the quarterback, and break on the ball.

JM: When I turn the tape on, I see an explosive cornerback who pairs athleticism with instincts and outstanding ball skills. Talk to me about marrying the two and making sure you stay consistent with your technique, as opposed to relying on just athleticism.

Chandler Rivers: A lot of that goes back to watching film. I understand how teams are trying to beat us. I go in understanding what our weaknesses are, and what our opponents' strengths are. I usually have a pretty good feel for what to expect.

It allows me to play faster. If they line up in this formation, they’re doing this. It helps me play fast. That’s when my athleticism and instincts come to play. Situational awareness is the biggest thing.

JM: There’s no doubt about that. Do you approach bigger receivers in man coverage differently than you do smaller, shiftier ones?

Chandler Rivers: Yeah, I feel like you have to approach them differently. You can’t guard any receiver the same way. Those bigger ones, they’re probably not as quick as me. Those smaller guys, they’re usually quicker and twitchier. I might get hands on those small guys earlier.

It just depends on the opponent. I feel like every receiver brings something different to the table.

JM: Who are some of the best receivers you’ve had to cover?

Chandler Rivers: I had to cover Josh Downs and Zay Flowers during my freshman year. Going into my sophomore year, I had to cover Keon Coleman at Florida State. Those are the most challenging receivers I’ve had to cover.

JM: All of them are playing at a high level in the NFL. This has been outstanding, Chandler. What are your goals for the remainder of this 2025 season?

Chandler Rivers: Our goal is to win the ACC this year. We’re trying to win every game on our schedule. That’s the goal. I’m doing everything I can to help get us to that point. Whatever it is, I want to help get us to the ACC Championship Game.