Gabe Jacas Interview: Speed to Power

Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas is among the most talented pass-rushing prospects in the nation. Jacas broke out in 2024 by recording 74 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, and eight sacks en route to being mentioned on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List. The physical defender has picked up exactly where he left off in 2025.

A top-100 prospect in our latest Draft Network 100 rankings, Jacas recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. Jacas discussed the lifestyle changes that led to his breakout campaign, his diverse pass-rush arsenal, future positional versatility, defending the run, and more.

JM: What a massive step forward you displayed in 2024, totaling 74 tackles, 13 TFLs, and 8.0 sacks. Led to you being placed on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List this year. What changes did you make heading into 2024 that led to that improvement?

Gabe Jacas: I definitely changed my mindset. I knew I had to take that next step forward. Heading into that offseason, I had a different approach and mindset heading into 2024. My preparation was different, my diet was better.

I made some lifestyle changes. It came down to me making a mentality change.

JM: You've met expectations this season as well. You're already racking up sacks and TFLs. You were especially good in the thrilling win over USC. What was it like to be in the zone for that game?

Gabe Jacas: Coming off that Indiana game, we knew we had to flush it and take a positive step forward. Obviously, that performance [against Indiana] wasn’t indicative of our football team. We didn’t feel like that was us. It was very uncharacteristic.

Going into the USC game, my mindset was telling me my program needs me to be at my best. I tried to take advantage of the plays that came my way. I feel like I made a positive impact on the game. It helped us get a victory.

Gabe Jacas wants to be one of the greatest to do it in Champaign.



The Journey goes behind scenes with the talented @IlliniFootball LB 👇 pic.twitter.com/k4iHkJoYKT — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 3, 2025

JM: Building on that, what did it say about your Illinois program to bounce back from that Indiana loss with wins over USC and Purdue?

Gabe Jacas: It proved that we’re resilient. We didn’t lose sight of the goal. Our goal was to go 1-0 every single week. That didn’t happen against Indiana. We had to respond accordingly against USC and Purdue.

We always talk about going through adversity. That Indiana game was definitely a moment of adversity for us, not just for me, but for our entire program. To get those wins over USC and Purdue, it proved we could handle adversity pretty well.

We can count on each other no matter what we’re going through. We leaned on each other as teammates. I always want my teammates to look up to me. I want them to count on me as somebody who is going to push myself to make the team better. I hold myself accountable to the entire team.

JM: That’s a fantastic answer. I want to talk about your pass-rush arsenal. What do you consider to be your go-to moves and counters?

Gabe Jacas: I’m more of a speed-to-power guy. I love converting speed to power. I always start the game with power. You have to start the game with power, man. I need the offensive tackle to know what I’m all about (laughs). He knows it’s going to be a long day for him.

I love to start off with power. It opens up my speed moves, the stab-club, the scissors, chop-and-rip [rush moves]. I have a plethora of moves, but it always starts with power.

#illini OLB Gabe Jacas is tied for third in the Big Ten in sacks (4.5) and is No. 27 nationally in sacks. He is tied for fifth in the Big Ten in pressures (17), per PFF, and is second in the Big Ten with two forced fumbles. pic.twitter.com/qUXfUpSQOn — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) October 5, 2025

JM: Illinois lists you at 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds. You're a bigger body out there on the edge. What do you think is the ideal position for your body type and skill set?

Gabe Jacas: I think I have the skill set required to play that traditional EDGE spot. I’m an edge defender. I feel like there’s a lot of dudes at the next level in my weight class playing that edge spot. Some of them may be a little taller than me, but I believe my size is very ideal for the EDGE position.

JM: Your size also allows you to set the edge and defend the run on early downs. What do you enjoy about playing as a run defender? You're energetic on tape.

Gabe Jacas: I’m glad you brought that up. A lot of people want to talk about the passing game, but it starts with stopping the run on early downs. You have to be physical in the run game to even get to those passing downs. That’s when we pin our ears back.

My ability to set edges in the run game, I love it. I make plays in the run game. It’s so important. I love being physical. You especially have to be physical in this [Big Ten] conference.

DPOW: Illinois OLB Gabe Jacas🍊@IlliniFootball went on the road and defeated Duke 45-19. The play of the game was late in the 2nd Qtr when Jacas forced a strip sack while Duke was threatening to score👀@Gabeosama is a heavy handed run defender and a relentless pass rusher💪 pic.twitter.com/cnfGTQdHcU — Panini Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) September 8, 2025

JM: I've appreciated your time today. This has been awesome, Gabe. What are your goals for the remainder of this 2025 season?

Gabe Jacas: We just want to finish by going 1-0 every single week. We never lose sight of the goal. We have a special group of guys, and we’re capable of achieving something special. That starts by putting the work in.