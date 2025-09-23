Waymond Jordan Interview: Running Style & Breakout Game

USC running back Waymond Jordan is fresh off a monstrous performance against Michigan State. The Trojans standout rushed for 157 yards while averaging nearly 9.0 yards per carry. It was a breakout showing for one of the nation's most underrated running back prospects.

Jordan recently spoke exclusively with The Draft Network. He discussed being the No. 1-ranked JUCO ball-carrier last season, taking his talents to USC, his performance versus Michigan State, and more. Jordan will play against Illinois this weekend in the College GameDay featured game of the week.

JM: You decided to transfer to USC ahead of this season. You were the No. 1-ranked JUCO RB in the nation last season. I'm sure you had options, so what drew you to USC?

Waymond Jordan: What drew me to USC ultimately was the coaching staff and their vision for the program. I was also intrigued by the opportunity to join the Trojan Family Network to help better prepare me for life after football.

JM: Everybody who comes from JUCO knows it's a grind. What was your JUCO experience like? What kept you going?

Waymond Jordan: My JUCO experience was filled with up-and-down moments, really like any other journey in life. I learned many life lessons at JUCO, such as patience and consistency. What kept me going was my desire to make my dreams come true, but also knowing my family is counting on me.

JM: Your breakout performance this season occurred against Michigan State. You ran for 157 yards and averaged nearly 9.0 yards per carry. What was it like being in the zone for that game?

Waymond Jordan: It felt great being in the zone against Michigan State, but I still have a lot to improve on this season. After watching the tape, I left some yards on the field. That’s not the standard we set in our position room.

#USC Split Backs G/T Counter w/ RB arc



This run is a perfect example of who Waymond Jordan is, he has it all. Great patience, vision and burst. Make-you-miss ability, contact balance and watch how physical he finishes the run. https://t.co/NAMA2BqTNb pic.twitter.com/iDQj7AjsFj — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 21, 2025

JM: You've got a great, stocky build at about 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds. How would you describe your running style?

Waymond Jordan: I would describe my running style as being similar to Alvin Kamara and Bijan Robinson. I try to strike a balance between speed, power, and elusiveness.

JM: What's your favorite play to run in the playbook and why?

Waymond Jordan: My favorite play to run in the playbook is probably split zone. The simplicity of the play allows me to play without thinking too much. I can read and react to the defense.

People are not talking enough about USC’s RB Waymond Jordan.



He’s earned the highest RUSHING grade among all Power 4 conferences at ⚔️90.0 pff

(min of 44 snaps) thru 4 weeks



443 rushing yards (2nd most in Big Ten, 4th most in P4pic.twitter.com/KB6EV3LxfI — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) September 22, 2025

JM: I also think you really thrive on outside zone runs. What do you like about running outside zone?

Waymond Jordan: I actually discovered my love for outside zone before last season, between Spring and Summer ball. We, as an offense, wanted to become better at running outside zone, and the constant repetition of repping it helped me ultimately get better at executing those assignments.

JM: I've appreciated your time today. What are your goals for the remainder of the season?