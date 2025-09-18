Broncos Need To Give RJ Harvey More Touches

Denver Broncos rookie running back RJ Havey has been impressive through two weeks despite receiving precious few opportunities. Harvey has maximized his carries while playing second fiddle to veteran ball-carrier J.K. Dobbins. The Broncos need to get the first-year playmaker more involved moving forward, a fact head coach Sean Payton acknowledged after Wednesday's practice.

RJ Harvey is an “important piece of what we’re doing,” per Sean Payton. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) September 17, 2025

Harvey has rushed for 78 yards via 11 carries. The former UCF standout is averaging an explosive 7.1 yards per carry, undeniably boosted by a 50-yard rush in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. It was the fourth-longest run through Week 2 of the 2025 NFL campaign, and Harvey had a position-high 2.8 EPA (Expected Points Added) in his debut.

Nonetheless, Payton is easing Harvey into his lineup. One of the roadblocks that's probably prevented Harvey from getting more carries is that Dobbins has also been effective. Dobbins has rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns via 30 carries, averaging an impressive 4.6 yards per carry in a near every-down role.

There's room for Payton to balance backfield duties more evenly, though. Dobbins has out-touched Harvey 30-11 as a runner. Dobbins has played 66 total offensive snaps versus Harvey's 41. The deficit got smaller in Week 2 (26-19), possibly indicating the rookie is starting to close the gap.

Among running backs who have seen a minimum of 10 carries this season, Harvey's 7.1 yards per attempt is tied for second with fellow rookie Bill Croskey-Merritt, trailing just Trey Benson. His yards after contact (67) rank 22nd (Dobbins' 91 is 13th). Harvey's yards after contact per attempt (6.09) leads all qualifying backs, however.

Denver hasn't had a back that can move like this in a loooooong time. RJ Harvey is the run game savior. pic.twitter.com/niaWOZWUGI — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) September 9, 2025

One of the ways Pro Football Focus measures elusiveness is via breakaway percentage (BAY%). Harvey's score of 64.1% trails just Derrick Henry (minimum 10 carries). Jahmyr Gibbs is also in the top five. Harvey is keeping elite company early.

Opposing defenses are selling out to stop the run. Dobbins has faced heavy boxes (eight defenders near the line of scrimmage) on 40% of his rushing attempts, according to Next Gen Stats. That's third-highest in the NFL, trailing just Seattle Seahawks running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

Dobbins is exploiting rushing lanes. His rushing yards over expected (RYOE) is a positive 15. That's actually eighth-best in the league, with 19 total running backs in a negative deficit heading into Week 3.

The Broncos feature an excellent offensive line and the results have been as anticipated. Their run-blocking win-rate (RBWR) of 73% ranks 10th in the league, per ESPN Analytics, and they're the best pass-blocking team (80%) in the NFL according to the same tracking data. Just imagine what Harvey could do behind this unit with more touches.