CJ Allen Scouting Report

CJ Allen is a high-IQ alpha linebacker who plays downhill and delivers physical blows to ball carriers, setting a physical tone defensively.

Draft Grade: Round 1 - Pro Bowl Caliber

Strengths:

Football IQ/Instincts: Allen does a great job of reading his run keys and playing downhill to make a tackle near the line of scrimmage or in the backfield.

Violent Tackler: Allen plays with physicality, and when he can square up the ball carrier, he delivers punishing blows that set the tone defensively.

Speed/Acceleration: Allen has great sideline-to-sideline acceleration, which allows him to make tackles all over the field.

High Motor/Effort: Allen plays through the whistle of the play and will chase down ball carriers backside to make a tackle. He leads by example with his effort on the field.

Concerns:

Man-to-Man Coverage: Allen will struggle on occasion to stay in phase with athletic tight ends or backs out of the backfield.

Overpursues Plays: Allen is a quick processor who plays downhill, but on occasion, he will overpursue the running back. That gives the runner a cut-back lane, and Allen will miss the opportunity to make the tackle.

CJ Allen Summary/Projection:

CJ Allen is a true junior linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs who has seen meaningful snaps since his freshman year—an impressive feat, especially considering Georgia’s reputation for producing elite defensive talent. Now entering the 2026 NFL Draft conversation, Allen has firmly established himself as one of the top defensive prospects in the class. He plays with relentless pursuit and physicality, consistently looking to impose his will on opposing offenses throughout the course of a game. Allen combines quickness, acceleration, football IQ, and a violent temperament, making him one of the premier run defenders in college football.

On film, Allen’s football intelligence and positional instincts are immediately evident. He plays with disciplined eyes post-snap, quickly reading his keys and triggering downhill. This allows him to beat blockers to the point of attack and make plays near or behind the line of scrimmage. When navigating through the trash of offensive line play, Allen keeps his pads square, maintains leverage, and finds efficient paths to the ball. On contact, he explodes through his hips, generating stopping power that can stonewall ball-carriers, knock them backward, or even jar the ball loose. His ability to finish tackles with power and consistency adds to his effectiveness in the run game.

Allen also brings sideline-to-sideline range, thanks to his burst and closing speed. Paired with a high motor, he’s a player who is rarely out of a play—always working to get to the ball, no matter the situation. His ability to pursue with such consistency makes him an impact player across all areas of the field in run defense.

While Allen is close to being an elite linebacker, the area where he still needs to improve is in pass coverage. In man-to-man situations, he can struggle to stay in phase with more athletic targets, particularly twitchy running backs or tight ends with high-end speed and agility. He’s more comfortable and effective in zone coverage, where he can drop into hook-to-curl or curl-to-flat areas and use his instincts to read the quarterback’s eyes. While not a mismatch eraser in man, Allen’s awareness and intelligence in zone concepts still make him a valuable contributor on passing downs.