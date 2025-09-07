NFL Mock Draft 2026: Week 1 Fallout

The 2025-26 NFL season is finally underway! While every team is still alive in the playoff hunt, plenty of fans are already turning their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft. Putting together a mock draft this early is always a fascinating exercise, as the names we’re discussing now may not be the ones called in April. Some prospects will return to school. Others may not meet expectations over the course of the college season. Still, it's a fun thought experiment—so let's dive in.

Please note, the order you see below reflects current Super Bowl odds. We don't hate your team.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

1. New Orleans Saints

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The Saints need to shift into full rebuild mode, and that starts with finding a franchise quarterback. Garrett Nussmeier brings a bit of a gunslinger mentality, but he also throws a beautiful deep ball and plays with plenty of confidence in his arm. He can win both inside and outside of structure and is already a hometown hero.

2. Cleveland Browns

Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn



Cleveland missed out on the top quarterback option here, but I like the idea of continuing to build out the roster until they're confident they've found their answer at the position. Kedrick Faulk is a game-wrecker who should thrive with Myles Garrett drawing attention on the opposite side.

3. New York Jets

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina



The Justin Fields era got off to a solid start, but it's far too early to assume he's the long-term answer—especially if the team is picking this high. The top of the quarterback class is still far from settled, but I like the idea of adding the dynamic playmaking ability of LaNorris Sellers to this offense. He can push the ball vertically and create game-changing plays with his legs.

4. New York Giants

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah



Jermaine Eluemunor is on an expiring contract, and Evan Neal’s days in New York appear numbered. While Marcus Mbow might get a shot at being the long-term right tackle, I like him better at right guard, paired with the top offensive tackle in the class, Spencer Fano. Fano can be a plug-and-play right tackle and form a formidable duo with Andrew Thomas for years to come.

5. Tennessee Titans

Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Caleb Downs might be the best overall player in the class. You don't often see safeties go this high, but the Titans should make an exception. Downs is a game-changer in the secondary and a future defensive captain. He and Cam Ward could be the cornerstones of a new era in Tennessee.

6. Carolina Panthers

Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson



The Panthers spent a pair of Day 2 picks on pass-rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft, but their struggles against the run seem to have carried over from last season. Peter Woods, the top interior defensive lineman in this class, excels as a run-stuffer and would be a key addition up front.

7. Las Vegas Raiders

Adding a high-level running mate for Maxx Crosby is an exciting proposition. T.J. Parker isn’t just a designated pass rusher—he’s more than capable against the run as well. He’s a true three-down defensive end.

8. Miami Dolphins

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State



What is Tyreek Hill's future in Miami? He likely won't be on the Dolphins' roster in 2026 at his current cap number, so something has to give. Jordyn Tyson is my clear WR1 in this draft class. He’s a sharp route runner, a true playmaker, and offers the versatility to line up anywhere on the field. I expect Tua Tagovailoa to be under center for at least 2026, but a quarterback was in consideration here.

9. New England Patriots

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami



Rueben Bain Jr. is off to a strong start this season and could eventually make a case to be the EDGE1 in this class. New England needs more disruptive pass-rushers, and Bain Jr. has the potential to be a game-wrecker from day one.

10. Indianapolis Colts

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



Jermod McCoy is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in January and won't return to the field until later this season. However, when healthy, he’s the top corner in the class. McCoy brings an impressive blend of size, ball skills, and man-coverage ability—more than enough to project him as a starter at the next level.

11. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana



The Matthew Stafford era is nearing its end. Between his lingering back issues and the inevitable toll of father time, retirement seems to be on the horizon. In the meantime, there’s no clear succession plan at quarterback in Los Angeles. Enter Fernando Mendoza—a big-bodied passer with a quick release and plenty of arm talent. Don't be surprised if Mendoza plays his way into the top-five conversation this spring.

12. Seattle Seahawks

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson



Only Devon Witherspoon and Nehemiah Pritchett are under contract at cornerback for Seattle in 2026. After a rough Week 1, Riq Woolen has become public enemy No. 1 in the city. So yes, it’s time to bolster the cornerback room. Avieon Terrell—the younger brother of A.J. Terrell—is a physical, sticky man-coverage corner who could step in as an immediate starter.

13. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami



As mentioned above, the goal here is to get the roster ready for a future franchise quarterback. Dawand Jones had a solid start to the season, but it’s fair to question whether the team sees him as their long-term answer at left tackle. On the other side, there’s room to upgrade from Jack Conklin. If both tackle spots are locked in, there's no problem sliding Francis Mauigoa inside—where his upside might be even greater. In any scenario, Mauigoa gives Cleveland a clear upgrade along the offensive line.

14. Dallas Cowboys

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame



Should the Cowboys draft a running back here? Probably not, given the issues they have on defense. But will Jerry Jones resist the temptation to grab the RB1 with no clear starter on the roster for 2026? I’m not so sure. Jeremiyah Love is a dynamic, speedy playmaker who can contribute on all three downs and lead the way in Dallas’ backfield for years to come.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State



Drew Allar isn't coming off his strongest performance, looking rather average against FIU on Saturday. Still, several NFL scouts spoke highly of him during the last draft cycle. He has the prototypical size for the position at 6'4", 225 pounds, and brings plenty of experience. I could see Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith being drawn to Allar as they continue their search for a new franchise quarterback.

16. Chicago Bears

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama



Kadyn Proctor hasn't had the strongest start to his junior season, but there’s no need to overreact. He’s a high-caliber athlete with the potential to dominate in both phases of the offense. The Bears absolutely must address their left tackle situation as soon as possible.

17. Arizona Cardinals

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC



Ja’Kobi Lane made a ridiculous one-handed touchdown grab on Saturday, perfectly showcasing his skill set. He has strong hands and excels in contested-catch situations. Lane could be the true WR2 the Cardinals need alongside Marvin Harrison Jr.

18. Minnesota Vikings

DJ McKinney, CB, Colorado



Minnesota needs an upgrade in the secondary, and I'm a big fan of DJ McKinney. He plays the position with attitude and flashes high-level reps in both man and zone coverage. His struggles in press coverage might keep him from being a top-15 pick, but he could step in immediately as a starting outside corner to replace Jeff Okudah, whose contract is expiring.

19. Houston Texans

Connor Lew, OC, Auburn



The interior of the Texans’ offensive line clearly needs an upgrade. Who are the long-term starting guards on this roster? Is Jake Andrews really the answer at center (injury status aside)? Connor Lew is a natural center and arguably the top interior offensive lineman in this draft class.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia



The Buccaneers need to bolster their linebacker room, and CJ Allen could be a tone-setter for Tampa Bay’s defense. He’s physical, instinctive in coverage, and tackles with sound technique. It’s easy to imagine Todd Bowles falling in love with his style of play.

21. Denver Broncos

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon



While Evan Engram is under contract through 2026, the importance of the tight end in Sean Payton’s offense cannot be overstated. Given the adjustment timeline most non-Brock Bowers tight ends face in the NFL, the 2026 draft is the perfect opportunity to add a future starter. Kenyon Sadiq is an elite athlete with game-changing speed for the position.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Caleb Banks, IDL, Florida



A large portion of the Chargers’ defensive line is set to hit free agency after the season, making reinforcements a priority. Caleb Banks can anchor against the run while still holding his own on passing downs. At 6'6", 330 pounds, he moves surprisingly well for his size.

23. Los Angeles Rams

Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa



Shoring up the right tackle spot should be a high priority with Rob Havenstein’s contract set to expire—especially now with a young quarterback like Fernando Mendoza in town via this NFL mock draft. Gennings Dunker brings an infectious attitude and powerful blocking ability, and he put some impressive reps on tape against Iowa State on Saturday.

24. Washington Commanders

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The Terry McLaurin deal is done, but the long-term WR2 is still missing from the Commanders’ roster. Carnell Tate often gets overlooked because of how good Jeremiah Smith is, but Tate is a quality pass-catcher in his own right. He’s a versatile, technically refined receiver who can win in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field.

25. Cincinnati Bengals

Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon



2025 appears to be Trey Hendrickson’s final season in Cincinnati, making it crucial for the Bengals to add young pass-rushers. That effort starts with Matayo Uiagalelei. He plays with a relentless motor, whether rushing the passer or chasing down ball carriers, and has the upside to develop into a true three-down defensive end.

26. San Francisco 49ers

Austin Barber, OT, Florida



The future at the left tackle spot is uncertain, withTrent Williams now 37. Austin Barber could be the eventual successor to Williams, bringing strong pass protection to help keep Brock Purdy upright.

27. Detroit Lions

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State



We've been talking about the Lions adding to their EDGE room for a few years now. They didn't spend premium draft capital at the position last year, so maybe they will finally pull the trigger in 2026. Dani Dennis-Sutton is a big, physical presence who can rush the passer and thrive in run defense. He feels like a Dan Campbell-type player.

28. Kansas City Chiefs

Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State



If Kansas City wants to keep its Super Bowl window open as long as possible, it must invest in the running game. The current setup just isn't getting it done. Nicholas Singleton brings quickness, excellent vision, and the ability to contribute as a receiver out of the backfield.

29. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

LT Overton isn't a fair Micah Parsons replacement, but he will surely help. Overton can step in as an immediate starter with great size, effort, and the ability to play all over the defensive line.

30. Buffalo Bills

With Matt Milano’s contract set to expire, let's add to the second level of the Bills’ defense. Anthony Hill Jr. is a smart, versatile, high-motor linebacker who can make an impact both against the run and as a blitzer.

31. Philadelphia Eagles

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU



We saw on opening night that the Eagles lack depth at cornerback. Let’s add to the room behind Quinyon Mitchell with a player who could’ve been a Day 2 pick last year had he declared. Mansoor Delane is off to a strong start with his new college team, showcasing his physicality and high football IQ.

32. Baltimore Ravens

Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Bryce Lance will likely fly under the radar during the college football season due to where he plays, but I expect him to be a hot name during the pre-draft process. The younger brother of quarterback Trey Lance, Bryce brings size, YAC ability, and can win at the catch point in tight coverage. He’d be a strong fit alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.



