T.J. Parker Scouting Report

With phenomenal power and strength displayed on all downs, T.J. Parker is one of the highest floor defenders in this class.

Draft Grade: Round 1 - Pro Bowl Caliber

Strengths:

Elite Functional Strength/Power: The crown jewel and foundation of his game, Parker demonstrates violent power and elite strength at and through the point of attack.

Controls Run Game: Very difficult to displace. Heavy-handed and technically proficient. Plays long and assertively against all run schemes. Violently gets off blocks.

Translatability: The physical strength he shows in both phases points to his ‘safety’ as a draft prospect. Will be an instant contributor just with what he’s already got.

Pass-Rush Repertoire: There remains room to grow from a consistency standpoint, but Parker’s got a variety of effective pass-rush moves he can get to. Even past his power moves, he’s a natural rusher.

Concerns:

High-End Athleticism: While he’s not lacking any movement skills, you wish you’d see a higher athletic profile. The athlete doesn’t jump off the tape consistently.

T.J. Parker Summary/Projection:

T.J. Parker enters the 2026 NFL Draft after quickly rising to prominence at Clemson. A native of Phenix City, Alabama, and a four-star recruit from Central High School, he made an immediate impact for the Tigers by recording 5.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss as a true freshman in 2023, setting a Clemson freshman tackles-for-loss record. He built on that success in 2024 with 57 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and six forced fumbles—establishing the school’s single-season forced fumble record. Parker has had a highly productive college career and has performed on the biggest stages, entering the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the top defensive prospects in his class.

It’s easy to see why scouts and media members have gravitated toward Clemson’s next-in-line defensive star. While proving himself to be one of the most productive Tigers early in his career, Parker originally arrived at Clemson as a lean 245-pound defensive end and has since added significant functional mass and strength. His commitment to developing his frame mirrors his natural on-field talent.

Parker’s game is defined by his elite power profile. He combines good foundational athletic ability with violent, natural power that consistently shows against the run. He plays with excellent physicality at the point of attack, demonstrating the lower-body flexibility to anchor and maintain leverage. There are times I think Parker can play lower to the ground and demonstrate better leverage snap to snap. He’s innately heavy-handed, generating consistent extension and control as a run defender. Parker’s consistency and floor as a run defender will make him more than serviceable when he steps onto an NFL field for the first time.

As a pass rusher, Parker has been among the most productive in the country throughout his collegiate career. He is a relentless power rusher with the agility and quickness to complement a diverse arsenal of pass-rush moves. His hand usage and timing elevate his effectiveness, while his natural feel and sense of rhythm combine with elite strength to make him a consistently dangerous threat. He can set moves up throughout a game; he can manipulate the way you play him. There’s a level of athlete that isn’t currently present with Parker and holds him back at times as a pass rusher, but he’s still viable to hit home multiple times a game, nonetheless.