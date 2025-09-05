10 First-Round Rookies Poised To Dominate NFL Week 1

Several NFL rookies will make a huge impact throughout Week 1 of the 2025 season. The majority of this weekend's expected first-year playmakers were selected during the first round of the draft. We've identified 10 rookies in particular who should immediately thrive in Week 1.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll believes in establishing the run. That's precisely why Ashton Jeanty was selected at No. 6 overall. Jeanty will face very little competition for carries in the Raiders' backfield versus the New England Patriots this weekend.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear committed to using Travis Hunter on both offense and defense. The expectation is he'll be a near-every-down weapon at receiver while playing the occasional defensive snap in certain packages. At receiver, he should form an explosive playmaking duo with Brian Thomas Jr. for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan is the Carolina Panthers' unquestioned WR1 heading into Sunday. Jalen Coker is on IR and Adam Thielen was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. McMillan could see double-digit targets against the Jaguars, with his size and catch radius making him a favorable outlet for Bryce Young.

Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans

No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is the only Week 1 rookie starter at quarterback. Behind closed doors, the Tennessee Titans coaching staff has been impressed with his work ethic, leadership, and the progress he made throughout training camp. A date with the Denver Broncos and their elite defense will be a trial by fire.

Abdul Carter, EDGE, New York Giants

There's arguably never been a more straightforward Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite heading into the season than Abdul Carter. Carter came as advertised at New York Giants training camp, routinely flashing the pass-rushing potential that could make him special. It'll be exciting to watch him chase Jayden Daniels around on Sunday.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fielded the third-best passing offense in the NFL last season. With Jalen McMillan on IR, and Chris Godwin doubtful for Sunday, it'll be rookie Emeka Egbuka who supports Mike Evans. Egbuka is an elite route-runner who should immediately do a significant amount of damage in the intermediate game.

Will Campbell, OT, New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel never bought into the belief that Will Campbell's arms were too short to play offensive tackle. The New England Patriots drafted him at No. 4 overall and immediately made him Drake Maye's blindside protector. How's a matchup with Maxx Crosby to start?

Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones won the Indianapolis Colts' lackluster quarterback competition this offseason. Though Jones has a variety of pass-catching weapons at his disposal, rookie tight end Tyler Warren may be the most reliable. Warren is a tough assignment for safeties and linebackers in coverage, and it wouldn't surprise anyone if he enjoyed a big-time debut on Sunday.

Armand Membou, OT, New York Jets

The New York Jets believe their offensive line will be their biggest strength in 2025. For that to come true, rookie right tackle Armand Membou needs to hit the ground running. Membou impressed throughout training camp and the preseason, but draws a difficult debut matchup versus T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Grey Zabel, IOL, Seattle Seahawks