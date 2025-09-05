Chiefs vs Chargers Matchups To Watch

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will open their 2025 regular-season campaign in São Paolo, Brazil on Friday. The AFC West could be among the most competitive divisions in the NFL this year. Friday's International Series affair offers both teams to get a leg up early.

Both squads underwent offseason changes. The Chiefs are relying on a rookie left tackle, and a couple of defensive reinforcements arrived via free agency and the draft. The Chargers suffered a serious blow when they lost blindside protector Rashawn Slater to a season-ending injury.

Friday’s divisional showdown will be electric. Both the Chiefs and Chargers want to create initial separation in the AFC West. We've identified three player-versus-player matchups that could help decide the outcome.

Omarion Hampton vs. Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill

The Chargers ran the ball 463 times last season, tied for 11th-most in the NFL. Meanwhile, their 510 passing attempts were the fifth-fewest. That should be excellent news for rookie running back Omarion Hampton, who should be a focal point of Greg Roman's offense on Friday evening.

The Chargers will try to play a clock-control game to keep Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines. Hampton is a violent runner who blends speed with power to exploit rushing lanes. Chiefs linebackers Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill will be assigned downhill responsibilities near the line of scrimmage. Bolton and Tranquill are veteran defenders who combined for 200 tackles last season. They'll attempt to force Justin Herbert into third-and-long passing situations.

Josh Simmons vs. Khalil Mack, Bud Dupree

The Chiefs are over-the-moon excited about left tackle Josh Simmons' potential. Simmons was outstanding throughout training camp, quickly establishing himself as Mahomes' blindside protector. Offensive line play, specifically the tackles, has been an issue for the Chiefs in recent seasons. They believe they've found a solution in their No. 32 overall rookie selection.

Simmons will undergo a trial by fire versus the Chargers. Veteran pass rushers Bud Dupree and Khalil Mack are past their prime, but still nifty enough to test the inexperienced tackle. They combined for 12 sacks (six apiece) in 2024 and are tasked with helping Jim Harbaugh's defense replace Joey Bosa. Tuli Tuipulotu may be the Chargers' best pass rusher at this point, and he should take his turns against Simmons as well.

Ladd McConkey vs. Trent McDuffie

The Chargers underwent changes at wide receiver this offseason, adding Tre Harris and welcoming back Keenan Allen. The Chiefs got a mini makeover at cornerback by signing Kristian Fulton and drafting Nohl Williams. The most important players on both units, however, are returnees Ladd McConkey and Trent McDuffie.