Who's Best Bet To Be NFL OPOY In 2025?

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is the NFL's reigning Offensive Player of the Year. Barkley joined the historic 2,000-yard rushing club en route to helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX. A slew of contenders will try to ensure he doesn't repeat in 2025.

Barkley was the appropriate 2024 regular-season winner, but with Week 1 finally here, competition will be fierce for football’s most prestigious defensive award this campaign. With the MVP honor basically being a QB-exclusive one, OPOY has been reserved for RBs and WRs in recent years. The top options in the 2025-26 NFL OPOY betting odds shake out as follows:

Saquon Barkley (+650)

Ja’Marr Chase (+800)

Justin Jefferson (+1200)

Jahmyr Gibbs (+1300)

Bijan Robinson (+1400)

Derrick Henry (+1400)

Christian McCaffrey (+1500)

Nico Collins (+1600)

CeeDee Lamb (+2000)

Puka Nacua (+2000)

Amon-Ra St. Brown/Malik Nabers (+2500)



The Favorite: Saquon Barkley

Barkley is understandably the betting favorite. He rushed for 2,005 yards last season, qualified for his third Pro Bowl, won Super Bowl LIX, and was named a First-Team All-Pro. The Eagles are legitimate contenders to repeat as champions, and Barkley appears slated for another massive campaign.

There's also reason for skepticism. Barkley is a 28-year-old running back coming off a sizable workload, a personal-high 378 touches. No contender has repeated as OPOY since Marshall Faulk in 2000-01. The Eagles also lost starting right guard Mekhi Becton to free agency, though they retained the other four starting offensive linemen. Nick Sirianni could slightly refresh his approach by being a bit pass-heavier after Jalen Hurts threw for under 3,000 yards last season.

My Pick: Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase would have undoubtedly won last year's OPOY award had Barkley not existed. Chase's 2024 accomplishments were arguably as impressive as Barkley's were. He won the NFL's receiving Triple Crown, leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and touchdowns (17).

Chase could repeat that production. Joe Burrow is a gunslinging quarterback and his go-to target has been his favorite receiver since their shared LSU days. The Bengals had to rely on their offense and passing attack, with their defense allowing the seventh-most points per contest. There's reason to believe they'll struggle again. Chase could lead all receivers in multiple categories for a second consecutive campaign.

A Worthy Underdog: Bijan Robinson

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson had his breakout season as a sophomore last year. After failing to meet sky-high expectations as a rookie in 2023, Robinson exploded in 2024, rushing for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns. He finished third in rushing and could continue ascending in 2025.