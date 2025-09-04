What Are Reasonable Expectations For Cam Ward's Debut?

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward will make his official debut in Sunday's Week 1 road contest versus the Denver Broncos. There will be a national spotlight on Ward, who is the only rookie starter in the league on opening weekend. The Titans should ease him in by ensuring he's more of a passenger than the driver of the offense against a difficult first opponent.

Internal expectations are high for Ward. The No. 1 overall selection quickly endeared himself to the coaching staff throughout training camp. Ward is described as an incredibly hard worker, often being the first player to arrive at the facility. He picked up Brian Callahan's offense without fuss, didn't repeat mistakes, and swiftly established himself as a locker-room leader.

Ward's first test is a big one, though. The Broncos are as difficult as any potential Week 1 opponent for a rookie quarterback. Though they ranked 19th against the pass last season, Vance Joseph's unit posted an NFL-high 63.0 sacks. The entire defensive line essentially returns this year in a fantastic example of continuity.

Meanwhile, the Titans allowed 52 sacks in 2024, tied for fifth-most in the league. They believe they've drastically improved their offensive line by adding left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and right guard Kevin Zeitler via free agency. Ward also projects as being far better at maneuvering pressure in the pocket than Will Levis and Mason Rudolph did last season, but both Ward and the Titans' new-look offensive line will face a trial by fire right out of the gate.

It's precisely why the Titans will attempt to stay out of 3rd-and-long situations. Veteran running back Tony Pollard is a high-floor rusher they'll try to lean on. If the Titans manage to play a tight-knit game, they'll prefer to establish Pollard via a ground-and-pound approach.

The Broncos finished third against the run in 2024, forfeiting just 96.4 yards per game. Their allowance of 3.9 yards per carry ranked second in the NFL. Pollard is no stranger to creating yards versus a tough front, having averaged 3.40 yards after contact in 2024, ninth-best among qualifying ball carriers, per Pro Football Focus.

Ward is a gunslinger and the Titans don't plan to muzzle him, though Sunday’s game plan will probably be safer than most. His chemistry with Calvin Ridley was an instant victory at training camp. The Ward-Ridley connection may face its stiffest test of the regular season on Sunday, with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II slated to draw the assignment.

The Titans want Ward to play a turnover-free game. Despite entering the league with a high-risk reputation, he managed to do that throughout the preseason. Ward didn't turn the ball over during the exhibition. He didn't throw a touchdown either, but led multiple scoring drives that ended with goal-line rushing scores for his ball-carriers.

“We don’t need him to do anything superhuman,” Callahan said earlier this week about Ward’s debut.

The Titans would probably be thrilled if Ward posted a 15-of-24 (62.5%) passing line if it came with no turnovers. Ward could throw for 220 yards and zero touchdowns. Protecting the football in a difficult road environment is Callahan's top priority.