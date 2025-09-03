Who's Best Bet To Be NFL DPOY In 2025?

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Surtain was the first cornerback to win the prestigious individual honor since Stephon Gilmore in 2019. A slew of contenders will try to ensure he doesn't repeat in 2025.

Surtain was the appropriate 2024 regular-season winner, but with Week 1 finally here, competition will be fierce for football’s most prestigious defensive award this campaign. With the NFL in its golden era of quarterback play, defenders who make impact plays are in higher demand than ever. The top options in the 2025-26 NFL DPOY betting odds shake out as follows:

Micah Parsons (+500)

Aidan Hutchinson (+750)

Myles Garrett (+850)

T.J. Watt (+1000)

Will Anderson Jr. (+1100)

Nick Bosa (+1500)

Jared Verse (+1500)

Maxx Crosby (+1600)

Jalen Carter (+2200)

Nik Bonitto (+3000)

Trey Hendrickson/Patrick Surtain II (+3300)



The Favorite & My Pick: Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is still reeling from a stunning trade that sent him from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers amidst a lengthy contract dispute. Parsons then signed a historic extension that will pay him a non-quarterback-high $47 million annually. He'll be more motivated than ever to produce.

Parsons has totaled 52.5 sacks through four completed campaigns. The former Penn State standout has been an annual frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year honors, though it's eluded his grasp to date. In Green Bay, Parsons will play on a talented defensive line that also features Rashan Gary and Devonte Wyatt. The 2021 Rookie of the Year and four-time Pro Bowler could add more hardware to his expanding trophy cabinet.

The No. 1 Contender: Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was leading the league in sacks last year when he suffered season-ending tibia and fibula injuries. Had Hutchinson stayed healthy, there's an outstanding chance he would have won Defensive Player of the Year. The Lions executed his fifth-year contract option despite the injury, and he's made a full recovery ahead of Week 1.

If Hutchinson recaptures his previous strength and form, he'll feel great about picking up where he left off. The Lions went through coaching changes this offseason, but they promoted Kelvin Sheppard to be their new defensive coordinator. Tyleik Williams was drafted in the first round to strengthen the defensive line. Hutchinson is capable of winning the DPOY Award.

A Worthy Underdog: Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby has qualified for four consecutive Pro Bowls. There are arguably five truly elite pass rushers in the NFL, and Crosby is one of them. Limited by injury throughout 2024, he's undeniably hungry to recover his 2022-23 form, when he accounted for 27 combined sacks.