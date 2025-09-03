Fantasy Football Rankings Week 1 2025

The NFL season is finally here! Week 1 has arrived and it's time to eschew the hypothetical in favor of actual action. We're here to help you set your lineups this week and every week through Week 18.

These rankings reflect the order in which I would start a player in half-point PPR leagues with otherwise default scoring (only slight adjustments are needed in full-point PPR). These rankings will be updated throughout the week, so be sure to check back in on this page and hit the refresh button to get the most up-to-date rankings to gain an edge on your leaguemates. Be sure to check in on the Fantasy Football tab on our homepage for weekly advice.

As a reminder, volume is a huge component of a player’s fantasy success—I’d argue it is nearly as important as a player’s talent—so a player’s potential workload is a major factor to consider when doing weekly rankings. Matchup multipliers based on how good or bad an opponent is against a particular position are also key factors, so don’t be shocked to see some high-talent players ranked lower than you may expect and vice versa.

If you have any specific questions or want to know more about what I think of certain players in my fantasy football rankings this week, follow me on Twitter (@JaimeEisner) or Instagram (@JaimeEisner_). I’d be happy to chat with you!