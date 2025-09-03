Mocking The Mock Draft: Best And Worst Picks From Sanchez 1.0

The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez recently released his first 2026 NFL mock draft via the newly redesigned Mock Draft Machine (MDM). Our Draft Network Top 100 prospect rankings have served as a reference point for his analysis and decisions. With Week 1 in the 2025 college football season in the books, it's officially mock draft season!

I’ve been selected to dissect Sanchez’s first mock draft. I've identified my favorite selections, scheme fits, and the best prospect not selected. I also have some question marks. Let’s dive into The Draft Network’s latest 2026 NFL mock draft.

Favorite Pick: Peter Woods, DT, Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6 overall)

Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods was downright dominant in a tight Week 1 loss to LSU. The Tigers standout flashed physicality and violent, powerful hands in stopping the run and rushing the passer. Woods possesses elite athleticism, paired with twitch and explosiveness. The Las Vegas Raiders need a long-term replacement for their Christian Wilkins misfire, and head coach Pete Carroll has always prioritized trench play.

Biggest Question Mark: Cade Klubnik, QB, New York Jets (No. 3 overall)

In fairness to Sanchez, his mock draft was finalized prior to kickoff in the Clemson-LSU game. One of the more hyped-up quarterbacks entering the season, Cade Klubnik did not perform like a top-three signal-caller. Klubnik struggled in a home defeat, completing just 19-of-38 passing attempts for 230 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. The QB prospect rankings will shift weekly, but he lost some favor after a lackluster showing. The New York Jets, who have Justin Fields as a bridge starter, will be paying close attention.

Best Scheme Fit: Spencer Fano, OT, Los Angeles Rams (No. 12 overall)

Spencer Fano performed like the best offensive tackle in college football in Utah's Week 1 blowout victory over UCLA. Fano displayed the athleticism required to thrive in Sean McVay's demanding system, and he has the versatility needed to play either offensive tackle position at the next level. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein is entering a contract year at 33 years old. This would be an excellent prospect-team fit.

Best Value: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers (No. 25 overall)

Clemson's T.J. Parker entered the new campaign with one of the better reputations among edge-rushing prospects and he did not disappoint versus LSU. Parker was athletic and disruptive, highlighting the speed, bend, and power to be a real difference maker at the next level. Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers would be thrilled to land a prospect with his capabilities at No. 25 overall. They need to replace aging pass rushers Bud Dupree and Khalil Mack.

Best Player Not Selected: Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn