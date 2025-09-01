5 Non-1st-Rounders Poised For Immediate NFL Impact

There's a reason the NFL draft is seven rounds long. With Week 1 of the 2025 campaign swiftly approaching, several rookies selected outside the opening 32 picks appear poised to make an immediate impact.

We've identified five prospects selected outside the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft slated for an early-season role.

Nick Emmanwori, DB, Seattle Seahawks (No. 35)

The Seattle Seahawks made an aggressive move to get Nick Emmanwori, jumping up 17 spots by parting with an extra third-round selection. Head coach Mike Macdonald is a defensive-minded leader, and Emmanwori is an ideal weapon for his complex scheme.

Emmanwori routinely flashed throughout training camp and the preseason. Whether aligned as a traditional safety or alongside the line of scrimmage as an extra blitzer, there's no shortage of ways Macdonald envisions the former South Carolina standout impacting his defense. Emmanwori will be an immediate playmaker.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots (No. 38)

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel prefers a run-first offense. Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels inherited Rhamondre Stevenson. They drafted TreVeyon Henderson. There's a difference.

Henderson is incredibly gifted with explosiveness and top-end speed. Everyone is excited to watch sophomore quarterback Drake Maye take a step forward, but the best way to support his development is to field an effective rushing attack. Henderson will play a critical role in McDaniels' offense.

Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys (No. 44)

The Dallas Cowboys pulled an absolute stunner by trading superstar EDGE Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last week. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will now have to rush the passer by committee. Rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku will have a role as a result.

The Cowboys also have Sam Williams, Marshawn Kneeland, and Dante Fowler Jr. at the position. Neither of them are legitimate difference-makers. Ezeiruaku should get rotational opportunities, with the bend and initial burst needed to impact the pocket.

Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Las Vegas Raiders (No. 108)

Las Vegas Raiders rookie wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. was a height-weight-speed prospect. He ran a blazing-fast 4.30 at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds at the NFL Combine. Thornton Jr. was considered a raw player coming out of the gimmicky Tennessee Volunteers offense, but he often appeared ahead of schedule at training camp.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith loves targeting a big-bodied, speedy receiver deep down the field. It remains to be seen how signing Amari Cooper impacts Thornton Jr.'s early-season role, but the aging wideout can't do what he used to. Thornton Jr. should make explosive plays.

Elic Ayomanor, WR, Tennessee Titans (No. 136)

The Tennessee Titans drafted a trio of weapons in the fourth round to pair with No. 1 overall rookie quarterback Cam Ward. The most intriguing may be the final of those three selections, former Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor.