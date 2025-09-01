Don't Freak Out About Arch Manning

Texas quarterback Arch Manning struggled mightily in his first appearance of the 2025 season. Manning completed 17-of-30 passing attempts for 170 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 14-7 loss to Ohio State. The early overreactions were outrageous on social media for a year-one starter who struggled against an elite defense on the road.

Before kickoff, the FOX Sports crew noted this would be Manning's first career start away from Austin. The early nerves were obvious, with Manning rolling to his right before skipping his first passing attempt at the feet of a wide-open receiver for a would-be explosive gain. Seeing the young quarterback struggle versus the reigning national champions in a hostile environment at The Shoe does not provide cause for immediate concern.

It’s true that Manning played poorly. His lone interception was an ill-advised throw. With stagnant feet in a relatively clean pocket, Manning lobbed a ball into the direction of Ryan Wingo, and Buckeyes cornerback Jermaine Matthews Jr. easily undercut it.

Jermaine Mathews Jr. picks off Arch Manning for the first turnover of the game.



pic.twitter.com/XiuUaYk3A1 — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) August 30, 2025

Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia had Manning in a blender all afternoon. It was an outstanding debut for the Super Bowl-winning coordinator at the college level. Patricia, who's used to preparing for elite NFL quarterbacks, relished an opportunity to confuse a young starter. The Buckeyes' defense threw complicated looks at Manning, at one point calling an overload simulated pressure with a coffeehouse stunt that predictably resulted in a sack.

One thing former Pats guys said at OSU and North Carolina this offseason about dropping from the NFL to college: the pressures hit just as quickly, but the quarterbacks cannot process at the same speed. They're going to have fun. https://t.co/AaKJ70Q3Tu pic.twitter.com/T2CqgX786E — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) August 30, 2025

Manning started heating up as the game progressed. His lone touchdown pass, Texas' only score, was a perfectly placed ball from a clean pocket on an impressive scoring drive that featured several impressive throws. Parker Livingstone hauled in the touchdown to give Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns a fighting chance late.

NOT OVER YET



Arch Manning’s first TD of the season is a dime and keeps the Longhorns in the game.#RatedProspect



pic.twitter.com/y74qCJXNDa — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) August 30, 2025

Manning and the Longhorns received possession with 2:22 left and an opportunity to tie the game. It was an ugly drive for Manning, who overshot his receiver on 1st-and-10. After one outstanding throw on 2nd-and-10 to move the chains, he threw a 2nd-and-5 ball at the feet of his tight end, threw behind his receiver on 3rd-and-5, and failed to convert fourth down, resulting in a turnover on downs.

The biggest concern was Manning's accuracy. It often waned, with him missing approximately six or seven easy completions. Manning and the Longhorns should immediately bounce back. Their upcoming schedule is loaded with cupcake matchups, including San Jose State, UTEP, and Sam Houston. The real test of progress may not arrive until a potentially fate-deciding matchup with Georgia in November, though potentially tricky matchups with Florida and Oklahoma await Texas in October.

Manning was in over his head versus Patricia and the defending national champs. It's worth noting that 60 of Manning's 95 career passing attempts before Ohio State occurred last season in easy matchups against UL Monroe and Mississippi State in blowout victories. Those qualified as the lone starts of his 2024 season, in place of an injured Quinn Ewers.