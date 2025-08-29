Antonio Williams Scouting Report

Antonio Williams is a dynamic, explosive playmaker who wins all over the field and has the opportunity to be a No. 1 option for an NFL offense.

Draft Grade: Round 1 - Pro Bowl Caliber



Strengths:

Explosive: Williams is an explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands who can create big-time plays.

Versatile: Williams can align in multiple positions and be utilized in multiple ways offensively. Williams can play on the outside, in the slot, or coming out of the backfield to create advantageous matchups.

Ball Tracking: Williams does an excellent job tracking the deep ball, making him a prime candidate to take deep shots with.

RAC: Williams has a strong, sturdy frame combined with elusiveness, which allows him to win both running through arm tackles or making defenders miss in space.

Concerns:

Overall Size: Williams appears to be right on the threshold of what NFL teams may consider for a WR1 role. Some NFL teams may view Williams as a candidate to play primarily in the slot.

Injury: Williams has had lower-body injuries in his collegiate career—something to monitor as a non-recurring issue.

Antonio Williams Summary/Projection:

Antonio Williams enters the 2025 season as a fourth-year player in the program. The 2024 season marked a breakout year for Williams, as he posted more than 900 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns—production that came in a variety of ways. Throughout his career, Williams has built a résumé that showcases him as a versatile offensive weapon who can win at all three levels of the field. His explosiveness, aggressive playing style, quickness, and natural instincts at the position make him one of the top playmakers in college football.

Evaluating Williams, it's clear that he consistently finds ways to win at all three levels. In the short areas of the field, he can be deployed as a versatile pre-snap movement piece—executing jet sweep actions or orbit motions to quickly get the ball in his hands. He’s also effective operating on the boundary on plays like screens, where he demonstrates decisiveness in turning upfield. With the ball in his hands, Williams uses his sturdy lower half and quickness to make defenders miss and run through arm tackles. His explosiveness allows him to pick up yards in chunks, and he's a tough finisher—lowering his pads to gain extra yards and set a physical tone for the offense.

In the intermediate parts of the field, Williams displays both football IQ and refined route-running ability. He does an excellent job of attacking defensive backs’ leverage early in the route, forcing them into difficult decisions. His speed and explosiveness put pressure on defenders to react quickly, often leading to mistakes. Williams also has strong ball-tracking skills and great concentration, allowing him to bring in contested catches even when defenders are draped over him. He shows toughness by going over the middle, taking hits, and still securing the football. Physically, Williams is a well-built receiver with the strength to absorb contact and stay on his feet.

As a deep threat, Williams separates using his explosiveness on routes like slot fades, and he effectively attacks off coverage by using rocker steps to sell direction changes and continue vertically. His ball-tracking ability also shows up on deep throws, making him a reliable option in the vertical passing game. Overall, Williams is a dynamic offensive weapon with the ability to win at all three levels of the field and the potential to become a top receiving option in an NFL offense.