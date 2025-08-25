Caleb Lomu NFL Draft Scouting Report

Caleb Lomu Scouting Report

Caleb Lomu is a dependable, sturdy offensive lineman with good technical polish and the arrow pointing up. Lomu is a safe, long-term option on the offensive line.

Draft Grade: Round 3 - Adequate Starter



Strengths:

Fundamental and Technical Polish: Lomu shows really high-end technical prowess. His body shape, posture, base, and hands are consistent and dependable in both phases.

Intentional Sets/Hand Usage: I liked Lomu’s intention with his set in protection. He attacks with a sturdy 45-degree set and mixes in a more aggressive, yet composed jump set. He adds a great trap technique and assertive hand usage to neutralize rushes as well.

Recoverability: This is a trait that Lomu showed time and time again. Whether it's posting inside on slanting rushers or re-leveraging his hips to maintain pocket integrity, there’s clear and functional reactionary athleticism present.

Concerns:

Twitch and Explosiveness: Lomu lacks some of the quick-twitch and high-end explosiveness to become an elite offensive tackle. This shows up against rangy, quick rushers.

Functional Strength: Lomu can struggle to hold his ground against power rushes and isn’t a consistent displacer.

Caleb Lomu Summary/Projection:

Caleb Lomu began his Utah career as a highly regarded freshman and quickly worked his way into the starting lineup. After redshirting in 2023, he took over at left tackle in 2024 and started every game, joining Spencer Fano to form one of the most dependable tackle tandems in college football. Lomu brought immediate stability to the Utes’ offensive line and quickly established himself as a reliable presence on the blindside. Entering the 2025 season, he is viewed as a cornerstone of Utah’s front and a clear prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Lomu has a good frame with adequate length—a well-proportioned, sturdy 300-pounder with room to add more mass. As an athlete, he shows strong initial quickness off the ball and solid reactionary athleticism, though I would like to see more twitch and fluidity. He moves well, but his range and explosiveness are still developing.

Similar to his teammate Spencer Fano, Lomu leans heavily on technical consistency. In the run game, he takes sound angles and plays with solid body shape and posture. He’s a physical engager who maintains a strong base throughout blocks. While he may lack elite power or explosiveness, his baseline abilities are encouraging and provide a foundation for growth.

In pass protection, Lomu rarely makes self-inflicted mistakes. He is agile enough to operate in space, mirror rushers, and anticipate movement. He has good hip and ankle flexion to develop his anchor and uses multiple hand techniques effectively. However, he does not consistently shut down rushers who beat him to his spot. To match NFL-caliber speed off the edge, he needs to generate more explosion and power out of his stance. More aggression, quicker feet, and added burst will be necessary before he can be considered an immediate-impact starter.