Aamil Wagner NFL Draft Scouting Report

Aamil Wagner is a high-risk, high-reward prospect with fantastic upside as a long-term option on the offensive line.

Draft Grade: Round 5 - Scheme Specific Contributor

Strengths:

Length: Wagner possesses elite reach that he utilizes well. It’s the staple of his game, as he’s able to take the air out of the rush with his assertiveness and overwhelming extension.

Growth Potential: Wagner is a lean 300-pounder who’s got the ideal frame to build mass on. He’s broad and long with great body composition.

Hands: Does a phenomenal job playing through his hands, using his length to neutralize defenders. He has no issue accurately and intently fitting his hands in both phases.

Base: Wagner uniquely does a good job of maintaining great structural integrity with a coiled and sturdy base in both phases. Whether it’s setting back or moving to the second level, his base is consistent and helpful for his game.

Concerns:

Rawness as an Athlete: Wagner is somewhat of an awkward athlete—high-cut and a little tight-gated. Lacks twitch. I didn’t love the way he moved. Needs more foot quickness and bend.

Run-Game Fundamentals: Wagner struggles to engage defenders with the proper posture, bend, and body shape needed to displace. He plays high and struggles to close space.

Physicality: Wagner lacks the violence and play-to-play physicality he’ll need to be a starting-caliber pro.

Aamil Wagner Summary/Projection:

Aamil Wagner enters the 2026 NFL Draft after emerging as a key piece of Notre Dame’s offensive line. A former four-star recruit out of Wayne High School in Ohio, Wagner redshirted his first season in 2022 and saw limited action in 2023 before stepping into a full-time role in 2024. He started every game at right tackle during Notre Dame’s 2024 national championship run, bringing size and length to one of the most balanced offenses in the country. With continued refinement and physical growth, Wagner has the tools to become one of the hotter names in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

Wagner is the prototype NFL offensive tackle build. He’s a long-limbed, broad-shouldered 6-foot-7 with well-proportioned weight and an impressive lower body. While his hips sit a little high at times, he looks the part as much as anyone you’ll find.

Where Wagner stands out is in his intangibles. His length and size are excellent, but it’s the way he uses his reach that makes him intriguing. He times his strikes well and plays with consistent extension. Even in the run game, he’s quick to fit his hands and control defenders with his upper body. There’s intention in every point of contact, and this ability to leverage his frame helps compensate for a lack of elite athleticism—especially in pass protection, where his length presents a substantial obstacle for defenders.

As a pass protector, Wagner is a long-strided setter who lacks the foot quickness and bend to consistently recover when beaten early. He can neutralize high-end rushers a handful of times a game, but you’re also going to see some head-scratching reps. He possesses enough length and range to hold his own, but at the next level, he’ll need to develop a more complete identity in protection rather than relying so heavily on size and frame.

Wagner is still young and learning the nuances of the game. He’s rough around the edges as a run blocker, often fighting against the disadvantages of a high-cut frame while lacking the physicality to consistently displace defenders. His body shape, posture, and footwork aren’t always consistent, limiting his effectiveness. Still, there’s plenty to be encouraged about with Wagner.

Considering his growth potential, the player you see in two years could look very different from the one on tape now. With added weight, more experience, and further refinement in technique and fundamentals—combined with his length and base—Wagner has the tools to develop into a franchise tackle.

That said, he’s a prospect with clear risk. Wagner is a Day 3 developmental player whose success will depend on early progress in the pros and landing on a team that can afford to sit and develop him. He’s the type of “beauty in the eyes of the beholder” prospect, with high upside but real caveats.