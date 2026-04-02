Steelers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new head coach (that feels odd to say) and might have a new starting quarterback in 2026. The goal is not the playoffs; it’s more than that. Can the Steelers finally do more than just have a winning record this upcoming season?

Pittsburgh has the No. 21 overall pick and 12 in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those picks to add to their roster and get past the wild-card round in the Mike McCarthy era. We’ve conducted a seven-round Steelers mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Steelers 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 (No. 21 overall): Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Olaivavega Ioane is a powerful, technically sound player who excels in pass protection and consistently creates running lanes. He's unquestionably the best pure guard in the class and an upgrade over what the Steelers have inside now. The addition of Michael Pittman Jr. means Pittsburgh can wait on a wide receiver here.

Round 2 (No. 53 overall): Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

The Steelers only have three cornerbacks under contract past this season, so adding to that room is a must. Keith Abney II is a smart, competitive corner who played on the boundary at Arizona State. Many think he’ll slide inside at the next level. I think he can do a little of both. He plays a physical brand of football that will excite Steelers fans and coaches. His lack of top-end speed is the concern and why he may end up playing nickel at the NFL level.

Round 3 (No. 76 overall): Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Even if Aaron Rodgers comes back in 2026, there is no sure long-term answer on the roster at the quarterback position. With extra day-two draft capital, it makes sense for Pittsburgh to take a swing at a quarterback that can compete with Will Howard and/or a free agent in 2027. Garrett Nussmeier has legit arm talent and can attack all areas of the field. However, he needs to overcome the turnover and mental issues he had last season to become a starter for a playoff-caliber team.

Round 3 (No. 85 overall): Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

I like Deion Burks here as a receiver who can complement what D.K. Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. do to round out Pittsburgh’s starting receiver corps. Speed and quickness are Burks’ calling cards, as he showed at the 2026 NFL Combine. He can step into a slot role immediately and provide a vertical threat. You can also get creative with him and use him out of the backfield.

Round 3 (No. 99 overall): Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

Dametrious Crownover is a developmental tackle prospect worth investing in. He’s got great size and length while being plenty athletic as well. He has all the traits NFL teams covet, but isn’t technically polished yet. He should find a role as a swing tackle just based on what he brings to the table now, with starter’s upside.

Round 4 (No. 121 overall): Trey Zuhn III, IOL, Texas A&M

Crownover’s teammate joins him here. Trey Zuhn III was a four-year starter at left tackle for Texas A&M but is transitioning to play inside at the NFL level. He worked out as a center at the NFL Combine and was quite impressive. While his game will need refinement, playing inside for the first time, most of his flaws will be eliminated by not playing in space as a tackle. He’s a multi-year captain who doesn’t take plays off. I can see him developing into a long-term starter at center or guard for the Steelers.

Round 4 (No. 135 overall): Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt

Kyle Louis was a Combine sleeper going into the event, and he showed out. He finished top five at his position in the 40-yard dash (4.53), vertical jump (39.5 inches), and broad jump (10-foot-9). There was some talk here about Louis potentially moving to an in-the-box safety role. No matter where he plays, he now has a chance to be a top-100 pick, so if he falls to round four, the Steelers should nab him.

Round 5 (No. 161 overall): Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

Ephesians Prysock is a tall corner who showed good speed and low-body explosion at the 2026 NFL Combine. His average agility and lack of ball production in college allow him to fall here, but he’s a player who could develop into a solid No. 2 outside corner. He’s one of the few corners in this range with the size and length to definitively play outside.

Round 6 (No. 216 overall): Mason Reiger, EDGE, Wisconsin

Mason Reiger had a strong showing at the Shrine Bowl. He has been a bit of a riser since Wisconsin’s season ended because he looks like he has the tools to develop into a potentially impactful pass rusher. He’s got to become more of a finisher, but he has a variety of tools to build on.

Round 7 (No. 224 overall): Bishop Fitzgerald, SAF, USC

Bishop Fitzgerald is a ball-hawk. He has 10 interceptions over the last three seasons between NC State and USC. Fitzgerald seems to thrive in pass coverage, aiming to take the ball away (sometimes to his detriment). However, he’s not a great run defender. It’s not an effort issue, but he’s too often out of position or taking bad angles on run plays. Still, you don’t see too many DBs with his caliber of ball skills this late in the draft.

Round 7 (No. 230 overall): Jamal Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech

Jamal Haynes is small, but he got good speed and agility. He’s not going to be an immediate contributor in Pittsburgh, but can be a draft-and-develop practice squad player whose shiftiness may translate to the NFL level.

Round 7 (No. 237 overall): Rene Konga, IDL, Louisville