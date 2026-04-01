Falcons 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: April Edition

The Atlanta Falcons find themselves at an intriguing crossroads this offseason. They have brand-new leadership, with Matt Ryan named President of Football, Ian Cunningham hired as the general manager, and Kevin Stefanski joining as the head coach.

Atlanta has the No. 48 overall pick and five in total in 2026. Let’s see how they can best use those limited number of picks to add to their roster. We’ve conducted a seven-round Falcons mock draft using our Mock Draft Machine.

Falcons 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

Round 2 (No. 48 overall): Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Brandon Cisse's draft stock has cooled a bit in recent weeks, but he still seems like a likely top-50 pick. Cisse showed off great speed, a true willingness to stick with bigger wide receivers, and strong run-game skills this past season. He just has to put all his traits together, refine them, and produce consistently. Only A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes are under contract beyond the 2026 season, with the latter being an easy cut to save cap space before 2027 if the Falcons need it.

Round 3 (No. 79 overall): Darrell Jackson Jr., IDL, Florida State

The Falcons need to continue investing in the interior of their defensive line, and I like the idea of them starting day three with a Senior Bowl standout. Darrell Jackson Jr. stands at 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds. He has the requisite size for the position with good athleticism to boot. He should be an impact run defender right away. The potential lack of pass-rushing upside is what may keep him out of the top 75, but don't be surprised if he's an instant contributor on early downs as a rookie.

Round 4 (No. 112 overall): Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

Brenen Thompson ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine, with a blazing 4.26. The Falcons met with him in Indianapolis before he ran. Atlanta needs more depth at the wide receiver position, and they need to use either their third or fourth rounder on a pass-catcher if they hope to find someone to help this season.

Round 6 (No. 215 overall): Mason Reiger, EDGE, Wisconsin

Mason Reiger had a strong showing at the Shrine Bowl. He has been a bit of a riser since Wisconsin’s season ended because he looks like he has the tools to develop into a potentially impactful pass rusher. He’s got to become more of a finisher, but he has a variety of tools to build on.

Round 7 (No. 231 overall): Shad Banks Jr., LB, UTSA